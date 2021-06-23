Pete Alonso to defend HR Derby crown

On nights like Thursday, it’s important to remind ourselves that Jacob deGrom is, in fact, human. Despite running a 0.69 ERA early on (six earned runs in 13 starts), he is by no means flawless, as much as we would like to believe it. And yet, when you look at the final stat line, you realize that the worst outing we’ve seen from quite some time from the Mets’ ace still resulted in a quality start and 14 strikeouts over seven frames. And yet, his quality outing, and two homers from Dominic Smith, couldn’t prevent a 4-3 walk-off loss against the Atlanta Braves.