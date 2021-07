The stars of the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series have blown up this past year following the first season. Olivia Rodrigo is riding a rollercoaster into pop stardom with her chart-topping album Sour and her co-star Joshua Bassett has been in the limelight as well. The 20-year-old is a singer in his own right, but fans can't and won’t stop connecting him to “drivers license” and Rodrigo's other music. And the actor has shared a major emergency that happened to him in the midst of it all.