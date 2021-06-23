Cancel
Cars

Tesla Model 3 Becomes First EV To Top Cars.Com American-Made Index

By Phil Hall
 9 days ago
The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 has become the first electric vehicle to rank first in the annual American-Made Index (AMI) published by Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS). What Happened: The Tesla Model Y placed third on the AMI, which Cars.com defined as” an independent, annual list that ranks the new vehicles that contribute most to the U.S. economy based on criteria ranging from U.S. factory jobs and manufacturing plants to parts sourcing.”

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

