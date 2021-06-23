Trevor Lawrence and Shaquill Griffin ranked as 23rd best duo in NFL

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t had any of their players grace the Madden cover, could quarterback Trevor Lawrence be the first one ever?. Whether you play video games or not, you might’ve heard that being featured on the Madden cover is a great honor, as it highlights the most popular NFL players at the moment. It’s not on par with earning a Pro Bowl selection or an All-Pro designation but is still a nice achievement. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will be on this year’s cover. No Jaguar has ever appeared on it before. Could rookie Trevor Lawrence be the first one?