Trevor Lawrence and Shaquill Griffin ranked as 23rd best duo in NFL

By Carlos Sanchez
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterback Trevor Lawrence and cornerback Shaquill Griffin found themselves listed as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ best two players. You won’t find many Jacksonville Jaguars players at the top of the NFL rankings. They simply haven’t been good in a while, so even though they may have a few deserving players, they will be passed over often. For that reason, it’s refreshing to see a couple of Jags players get a somewhat high ranking when it comes to the best duos in the NFL.

blackandteal.com
