Winona Ryder's Homes Are Absolutely Gorgeous

Quentin Tarantino Planning Retirement After Next Film. Quentin Tarantino has said that he plans to retire after his upcoming 10th film. Quentin Tarantino has been busy. How busy? Just recently released was the novelization of Tarantino’s hit 2019 screenplay which he penned himself. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel was just made available to the world on June 29th. It remains uncertain as to whether or not he will write more books but he recently told Bill Maher that he plans on retiring from filmmaking after his 10th film. Nobody knows what that project will be as of yet but the renowned filmmaker has made it clear that he wants to step down from directing.