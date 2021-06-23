Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Winona Ryder's Homes Are Absolutely Gorgeous

By Lizzie Reed
Posted by 
The List
The List
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Winona Ryder took the world by storm in the 1990s. After breaking onto the Hollywood scene in 1988 after starring as goth teenager Lydia Deetz in Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice," Ryder quickly became one of the decade's it-girls. Ryder's broad range of roles established her serious acting chops — she was just as convincing playing a 19th century debutante, as she did in Martin Scorsese's "The Age of Innocence," as she was playing a contemporary 20-something filmmaker in "Reality Bites."

www.thelist.com
Community Policy
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Beetlejuice
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Martin Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Beverly Hills#Popsugar#Architectural Digest#The Los Angeles Times#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Unrecognizable in Photos From Rare Public Sighting

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, one of the ultimate '90s teen heartthrobs, was photographed in public for the first time in nearly 8 years on Wednesday. The Home Improvement actor was seen in Hollywood walking his two dogs and vaping while wearing a mask and a hoodie. Thomas, 39, made the conscientious decision to step away from Hollywood after leaving Home Improvement in 1998 after an extremely successful career as a child actor. He did guest appearances on shows like Veronica Mars, Ally McBeal, and Smallville, and was most recently seen in four episodes of Tim Allen's latest sitcom Last Man Standing.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Actors Who Quit Acting and Completely Switched Careers

Show business is widely regarded as one of the world's most glamorous and exciting industries. However, several high-profile stars of the stage and screen have decided to leave the limelight for more conventional careers. Below Newsweek takes a look at the high profile former actors who have decided to ditch...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Looks Unrecognizable In 1st Photos Taken Of 90’s Heartthrob In Years

‘Home Improvement’ alum Jonathan Taylor Thomas has been spotted for the first time in years. The former child star, who is now 39, was seen walking his dogs. Home Improvement alum Jonathan Taylor Thomas, 39, looked practically unrecognizable when he was seen walking his dogs in his first public sighting in almost a decade. The former child star, who rose to fame in the 90s, was seen vaping while taking his two pups for a walk in Hollywood on June 29 — see all the pics here. Jonathan cut a casual figure in a pair of jeans, a grey hoodie, and a blue baseball cap. He also donned a pair of sunglasses and wore a black protective face mask under his chin.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Harvey Keitel

How Harvey Keitel’s Adorable Story of His 20-Year Marriage Involves Robert De Niro. Harvey Keitel has a fantastic story about courting his wife of 20 years — and of course, his dear friend Robert De Niro is a part of the tale. The Oscar-nominated actor on Wednesday dropped by…. Harvey...
Celebritiesfilm-book.com

Quentin Tarantino Looking Towards Retirement After 10th Film

Quentin Tarantino Planning Retirement After Next Film. Quentin Tarantino has said that he plans to retire after his upcoming 10th film. Quentin Tarantino has been busy. How busy? Just recently released was the novelization of Tarantino’s hit 2019 screenplay which he penned himself. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel was just made available to the world on June 29th. It remains uncertain as to whether or not he will write more books but he recently told Bill Maher that he plans on retiring from filmmaking after his 10th film. Nobody knows what that project will be as of yet but the renowned filmmaker has made it clear that he wants to step down from directing.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

This Tyler Home is Inspired by a Popular Hollywood Movie

East Texas is full of beautiful homes. If you head south of Toll 49, you'll find a quite gated community with a neoclassical style home where several rooms take inspiration from a popular Hollywood movie. Let's take a virtual tour of the home, shall we. Located at 211 Saddle Creek...
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
Beauty & Fashion95.5 FM WIFC

Miley Cyrus is the new face of Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Gardenia perfume

Lady Gaga may be starring in a movie about Gucci, but Miley Cyrus has just been tapped to star in the fashion house’s newest beauty campaign. “It’s with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum,” Miley announced on Instagram. “@gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations, which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction.”
MoviesIdaho8.com

Quentin Tarantino’s last movie is now a novel

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is now a book. Two years after the theatrical release of the movie, director and writer Quentin Tarantino has turned the story into a novel. “Hollywood 1969 … You shoulda been there!” is the tagline of the book, which looks like a pulp novel.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Kate Beckinsale’s latest look is next level gorgeous

If you’re looking for the perfect summer staple that also has a little oomph, look no further than Kate Beckinsale’s most recent glam ensemble. The Widow star stunned at a screening for Charlize Theron’s Africa Outreach Project’s Night Out: Fast and Furious event wearing a Christian Siriano off-white dress that came complete with a v-neckline, ruched detailing down the bodice, and puffed sleeves. Kate’s stylist, Taylor Jacobson Wolf completed the look with black Jimmy Choo peep-toe stilettos and Ame jewels drop earrings.
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Allegedly Cut off Controversial Son Chet Hanks

Chet Hanks was hit with a civil lawsuit in April by his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker. Parker publicly accused the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson of physically abusing her during their relationship. According to a report by PEOPLE, Parker is seeking $1 million in damages. Chet later accused Parker of being the attacker, claiming that she came after him with a knife. The lawsuit is ongoing, and Parker recently spoke to Radar Online and claimed that due to Chet's behavior, his parents had cut him off financially.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Harrison Ford's Recent Injury Is Much Worse Than Anyone Thought

Harrison Ford is arguably best known for his portrayal of adventurer Indiana Jones in the film series of the same name. Ford is also known for his impressive stunts in the movies and he is still doing them at 78 years old, according to CinemaBlend. His stunt double Vic Armstrong told CNN in August 2008 what it was really like to work with the actor. "The biggest stunt I always say on the Indiana Jones films was stopping Harrison doing the stunts because I had to fight nearly every time to stop him," he said.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Ray Liotta

Steven Soderbergh’s ‘No Sudden Move’: Film Review | Tribeca 2021. Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro play crooks in 1954 Detroit involved in a document theft that grows increasingly tricky in Steven Soderbergh's nimble neo-noir. Movie Reviews. Jun 18, 2021 7:30 pm. By. Tribeca Sets Steven Soderbergh’s ‘No Sudden Move’...
Celebritieshcmc-tn.org

Hudson Ryder

Proud parents Katherine and Dustin welcomed their baby boy, Hudson Ryder, into the world on 6-22-2021 at 8:04 a.m. Hudson weighed in at 8 lb 7 oz and was 19.25″ long. Siblings Michael, Blake, and Aubrea were excited too! Congratulations!