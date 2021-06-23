Breegan Jane Dishes On The House My Wedding Bought & Design Tips - Exclusive Interview

Whether you’re decorating a rental apartment or currently settled into your forever home, I’ll go on record to say that the space where you rest your head is where some of the most miraculous things in your life will happen. It’s the place where you make space on your couch for your best friend who’s going through a divorce. It’s where you celebrate your new promotion with margaritas or host your new neighbors for game night. It might even be the space where you eventually grow your family. In a place where you’ll be spending so many unique and personal moments, it’s essential that your home reflects not just what Instagram tells you is beautiful but also what truly makes you tick and brings you joy. I consulted with interiors expert Lauren Meichtry, founder of Elsie Home, on the best ways to effortlessly incorporate personality into your home decor. Here are some go-to tips: