Breegan Jane Dishes On The House My Wedding Bought & Design Tips - Exclusive Interview
Breegan Jane is a reminder to us all that it's totally possible to make your career dreams come true while simultaneously being an awesome mom. This LA-based mother of two has dedicated her life to her passion for interior design. And she is no stranger to being in the public eye, having made appearances on a number of television shows, including ABC's "The Chat," Hallmark's "Home & Family," and, perhaps most notably, on HGTV's recent reboot of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." Jane has also appeared in a few independent films and television shows, and she even gave writing a go with her very first children's book, "Carbie" (via BreeganJane.com).www.thelist.com