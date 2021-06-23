ABM Franchising Group Adds Franchise Locations in Five States

Restaurant Features the Brand’s New Community Design and Drive-Thru. This is the fifth restaurant for the couple and the 11th Firehouse Subs location across the greater Cincinnati area. No stranger to the restaurant industry, Christopher Baker has been working in restaurants his entire life. He began as a General Manager with the Houston Road Firehouse Subs, now known as Turfway Firehouse Subs, in Florence, Kentucky when it opened its door to the public in 2011. Growing with the brand, Christopher had big dreams to open his own restaurant someday and when the opportunity to acquire four local Firehouse Subs restaurants presented itself, he and Kaitlyn sped up their five year plan and within six month opened their first Firehouse Subs restaurant in Highland Heights. Today, they now own four locations and are eager to open their fifth restaurant in Lawrenceburg.