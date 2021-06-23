Cancel
Politics

FSA Accepting Nominations for County Committee Members

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 9 days ago

(NAFB) – The Farm Service Agency is accepting nominations for county committee members. Nomination forms for the 2021 election must be postmarked or received by the local FSA office by August 2. Elections will take place in certain Local Administrative Areas for these members who’ll make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally.

www.newsdakota.com
