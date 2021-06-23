Cancel
Kansas basketball: Mock draft projects Agbaji as late second-rounder

By Conner Becker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas basketball forward Ochai Agbaji seems to be pushing the clock on the NBA Draft, and for good reason. ESPN’s latest mock draft projection lands the Jayhawk at 59th overall pick in the second round to the Brooklyn Nets. A similar projection slotted Agbaji in the 60th seat going to the Indiana Pacers. It seems that Ochai may have a safe bet in going late in the second round, however, he’s just a few spots from getting bumped.

throughthephog.com
