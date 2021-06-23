Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olive Branch, MS

Olive Branch man arrested after allegedly selling over an ounce of fentanyl to police

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFNBP_0ad9JR3e00

Olive Branch, Miss. — A Mississippi man is facing serious drug charges after police allegedly bought over an ounce of fentanyl from him.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, James Thompson sold 32 grams of the synthetic substance to officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Narctocis and the Southaven Narcotics Unit.

Authorities said they arrested Thomson last week at his house at 5647 Michaelson Drive in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Thompson was charged with 3 counts of Sale of Fentanyl and was taken to the DeSoto County Detention Center with a $150,000 bond.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
49K+
Followers
52K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olive Branch, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Southaven, MS
Desoto County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Desoto County, MS
Southaven, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Police#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Nashville, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ex-officer pleads guilty to manslaughter; family blasts deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The mother of a Black man fatally shot by a white former Nashville officer sobbed, screamed and knocked over a courtroom lectern Friday as she begged a judge not to accept a plea deal she says was struck in secret without her knowledge, a chaotic scene that briefly delayed the hearing before the judge accepted the agreement.