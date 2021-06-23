Olive Branch man arrested after allegedly selling over an ounce of fentanyl to police

Olive Branch, Miss. — A Mississippi man is facing serious drug charges after police allegedly bought over an ounce of fentanyl from him.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, James Thompson sold 32 grams of the synthetic substance to officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Narctocis and the Southaven Narcotics Unit.

Authorities said they arrested Thomson last week at his house at 5647 Michaelson Drive in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Thompson was charged with 3 counts of Sale of Fentanyl and was taken to the DeSoto County Detention Center with a $150,000 bond.

