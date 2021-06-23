Cancel
Sarasota, FL

The Myakka River

By JUDY WARNOCK
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article72 miles. It makes quite a journey. The Myakka River is not just a pretty body of water as it travels along. It provides a home for all kinds of wildlife. Its floodplain marshes are important and offer flood protection for surrounding communities. Wide or shallow, the river moves south through three counties. It starts in Manatee County, then moves south through Sarasota County, and finally to Charlotte County, where it meets the Gulf of Mexico. Sarasota has declared it a Florida Wild and Scenic River and offered protection within its county boundaries. I often only considered Myakka River within the state park that bears its name. But did you know there are other parks and wilderness all around it? In all over 110,000 acres of conservation land surround it to preserve nature and help the Myakka River do its job.

