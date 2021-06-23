Springfield XD(M): A Better Gun Than Glock or Sig Sauer?

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! I honestly did not know that at one point Marlin Firearms made revolvers and for more than 30 years no less! Judging by the photo the way this revolver has to be loaded is by depressing or pulling down on the tabs on both sides of the frame in front of the cylinder and then pulling out the center pin. After the center pin is pulled the revolver’s barrel and top strap break upwards. Pure speculation on my part, maybe one of you folks out there own one and can explain in the comments!