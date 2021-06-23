Cancel
Prairie Village, KS

Raid on Fairway home Sunday tied to investigation of Prairie Village shooting on Roe

By Kyle Palmer
shawneemissionpost.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrairie Village Police say an investigation into a shooting Sunday evening along Roe Avenue led to a home in the 6200 block of Mission Road in Fairway that same night. The Shawnee Mission Post received multiple tips from readers that a large law enforcement presence was seen in the area of 62nd Street and Mission Road Sunday night, right across the street from Neale Peterson Park, adjacent to the Fairway city pool.

shawneemissionpost.com
