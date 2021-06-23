North Carolina doughnut maker Krispy Kreme mulls $4bn valuation in US IPO
Krispy Kreme, the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-headquartered American multinational doughnut maker and coffeehouse chain, had been eyeing a $4 billion valuation at its US Initial Offerings, as the 94-year-old doughnut company looks to a return into the US stock market after having been taken private by a German private equity firm JAB Holdings Co back in the 2016s, a confidential IPO filing with the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) had unveiled on Tuesday.www.financial-world.org