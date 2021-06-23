Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

North Carolina doughnut maker Krispy Kreme mulls $4bn valuation in US IPO

By SOURAV D
Posted by 
Financial World
Financial World
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Krispy Kreme, the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-headquartered American multinational doughnut maker and coffeehouse chain, had been eyeing a $4 billion valuation at its US Initial Offerings, as the 94-year-old doughnut company looks to a return into the US stock market after having been taken private by a German private equity firm JAB Holdings Co back in the 2016s, a confidential IPO filing with the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) had unveiled on Tuesday.

www.financial-world.org
Community Policy
Financial World

Financial World

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Winston-salem, NC
Food & Drinks
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Doughnut#Food Drink#American#Us Initial Offerings#German#Jab Holdings Co#Ipo#Sec#Dealogic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
EconomyPosted by
Financial World

Roseland's ADP Research Institute says US private payrolls increase solidly

On Wednesday, ADP National Employment Report had unveiled that American businesses had hired more workers than expected in June as a raft of enterprises had been racing to heighten up productions alongside services amid a rapid uptick in domestic demands following a robust reopening of the US economy, however, a lag in available workers amid frets of contracting the delta variant was heavily weighing on labour market recovery.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Financial World

Illinois’ United Airlines unveils largest-ever jet order in push for growth

United Airlines, the Chicago, Illinois-headquartered third-largest multinational American airlines in terms of passenger-kilometre flown, had placed the largest-ever jet order for home-grown Boeing Co alongside the world’s largest planemaker Airbus SE, making a gargantuan purchase-order for 270 planes in a push aimed at slicing a bigger bite in post-pandemic growth with bigger carriers for domestic flights.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

China’s ride-hailing giant Didi valued at $68bn after record IPO as shares soar 19%

On Wednesday, shares’ prices of China’s tech unicorn Didi Global Inc had witnessed a meteoric upsurge on their NYSE debut, as Didi Global shares wrapped up the day roughly 19 per cent higher after soaring as much as 29 per cent earlier in the day, valuing the ride-sharing mammoth at $68 billion in the largest US listing by a Chinese Company since Alibaba back in the 2014s.
TrafficPosted by
Financial World

Oil prices gain traction amid a likely delay in OPEC+ supply cut, demand prospects

On Thursday, both US and UK crude oil futures’ prices feathered up as much as 2 per cent after OPEC+ sources had unveiled that the 14-member Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries alongside their Russia-backed allies could step back from an earlier proposal of an output hike of 0.4 million bpd between August and December this year, while a sharp shoot-up in global fuel demands following an ease of pandemic restrictions in major economies such as the US and EU, prodded Permian Basin acres holders to gamble on a $100 per barrel crude oil this year, sources familiar with the subject-matter had unveiled on condition of anonymity.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Financial World

Palo Alto’s Tesla boss Musk says may need $30 billion to keep Starlink in orbit

On Tuesday, South Africa-borne American billionaire business entrepreneur Elon Musk, the Chief of the world’s largest automaker Tesla Inc by market valuation and one of the world's greatest corporate boffins in modern economy, said that his ambitius space venture SpaceX’s Starlink had been witnessing a meteoric growth and would require a fresh capital influx between $20 billion and $30 billion.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. edges higher as S&P, Nasdaq rise to record closes

On Tuesday, a slew of Wall St. stock indices had closed out the session in an affirmative territory, mostly buoyed up by the so-called tech-related growth stocks alongside Apple Inc following an upbeat US Consumer Confidence report, while benchmark S&P 500 had clocked a fourth straight session of record closing in a row.
Menlo Park, CAPosted by
Financial World

Menlo Park’s Facebook hits $1 trillion value as judge rejects antitrust complaint

On Monday, a US judge of the District Court for the District of Columbia, had ruled against federal and state antitrust complaints on Facebook’s monopoly power, dealing a dialectical blow to a number of US states and federal agencies which had been seeking to cancel out the alleged abuse of massive market power of tech conglomerates while proffering the Menlo Park, California-headquartered social networking giant a market cap over $1 trillion for the first time on record.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Gold posts weekly gains as US inflation data calms taper talk

The precious yellow metal gold futures’ prices ended in the black on Friday as a stagnation in US Consumer Spending in May coupled with a lower-than-anticipated inflation last month had bolstered US Fed Chair Powell alongside US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s view that the latest round of inflation-surge would be momentary, eventually affecting the US Dollar’s safe-haven bid against a higher inflation which had been pressing gold futures’ prices over recent weeks.
California StatePosted by
Financial World

California's Google to face antitrust probe over Play Store from US State Attorneys

A perspicacious bunch of US State Attorney Generals had been brewing off an option to file a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc-owned Google LLC as early as this week over accusations that the search engine and online ad-tech megalith had been exercising an anti-competitive behaviour at its mobile app store, at least three sources familiar with the subject-matter had unveiled last week on condition of anonymity given the scale of sensitivity of the issue.
Armonk, NYPosted by
Financial World

Armonk’s IBM broadens 5G deals with Verizon, Telefonica

International Business Machine Corp., the Armonk, New York-headquartered computer hardware company operating across 170 countries, said on Monday that the American tech conglomerate would broaden its existing deal with New York wireless carrier Verizon and Madrid’s Telefonica and proffer a swathe of new services ranging from a cloud platform to run their fifth-generation networks to artificial intelligence, pointing towards a shot aimed at slicing a larger bite in 5G market share.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

French carmaker Renault seals EV battery deals with China’s Envision, France's Verkor

Group Renault, the Boulogne-Billancourt-headquartered 122-year-old French automobile giant, said on Monday that the automaker, housing long-hailed subsidiaries likes of Nissan-Renault BV, Automobile Dacia, AvtoVAZ, Alpine FA Team, Renault Samsung Motors among others, had teamed up with China’s Envision AESC and French Verkor to set out an e-vehicle battery plant in Northern France.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

US consumer spending takes a breather; inflation rises 0.5%, gains 3.4% year-on-year

On Friday, US Commerce Department data had unveiled that US Consumer Spending, the lifeblood of US economy accounting for roughly a two-third of entire economic activities, had stalled in May as a global-scale shortage of chips had hurt motor vehicle purchase, however, a sweeping supply restrain among US manufacturers alongside a shift of demands towards services from goods had kept inflation soaring with the US Fed’s key inflation indicator rising further in May.