It's been lingering for some time but the day is nearly upon us. Today is the last day of the single-use plastic bag not being banned here in the State of Maine. In 2019, the Maine Legislature set a date to ban the single-use carry-out plastic bags here in the State of Maine. We waited for April 22, 2020 to roll around for the official banning to begin but due to the pandemic, held off until now. And, now, with a long anticipation of the banning we must now change our ways.