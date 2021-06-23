Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

How The Full Moon On June 24 Will Affect You If You're A Gemini

By Amanda Lynne
Posted by 
The List
The List
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The full moon on June 24, 2021 may bring some noticeable changes into the lives of those who follow the zodiac. According to Shape, this month's full super moon is called the Strawberry Moon, and it occurs in the sign of Capricorn, known for bringing luck and boosting confidence. Full moons often bring a renewed sense of energy, and can even cause some people to act a bit wild. So if you notice that your friends are wanting to explore a night on the town, or that drivers seem abnormally crabby on the roadways, you may chalk it up to the full moon rising.

www.thelist.com
Community Policy
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Super Moon#Capricorn#Mercury#Vogue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomySilicon Republic

How you can catch a glimpse of this week’s ‘strawberry moon’

While this full moon’s ‘super’ status is contested, it is undoubtedly a sight worth seeing for fans of the night sky. June 2021 has been an exciting month for lunar events. After a partial solar eclipse a few weeks ago, celestial fans are in for another treat with the ‘strawberry moon’ tomorrow (24 June).
AstronomyWTOK-TV

June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday

(Gray News) – June’s full moon is coming this week. The strawberry moon peaks at 2:40 p.m. EDT on Thursday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says. The June moniker comes from...
AstronomyElite Daily

This Week’s Full Moon Is Asking That You Take A Much-Needed Rest

The last couple lunations have been intense — we’ve had back-to-back eclipses within the last month — so the upcoming full moon in Capricorn on June 24 will be the first “regular” one since April 26. As Gemini season comes to an end, and we move into the summer months, Cancer season is encouraging you to initiate things that bring you emotional security and comfort in your life, even if it doesn’t propel you closer to your work-related ambitions. The spiritual meaning of the June 2021 full moon is all about reevaluating your relationship with productivity, and asking yourself whether you are making enough room in your life for emotional comfort and security, or putting it on hold for your goals.
Lifestyleqcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) A heads-up alert to all free-spirited Ewes and Rams: Be wary of a deal that could result in compromising your independence. Check every detail before making a commitment. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) New facts emerge that help put an irksome workplace situation...
Astronomycreators.com

Sun, Moon, Triangle

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you think you can improve things, or keep them at a sweet status quo, you lead the way. But if you believe someone else has the right vision, you'll be the first to follow. It's not about power; it's about the group good. TAURUS (April...
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Strawberry full moon: how to locate it in your natal chart and know what it will affect your life

A new full moon will have a moon this Thursday, June 24. The sky will predispose itself to show this phenomenon, also known as Cutter Superluna, so important in astronomy, but also in astrology. In terms of this discipline, the full moon will occur in Capricorn. It occurs in this sign because we are going through the month Cancer, from this week, and both signs are complementary opposites.
LifestyleAllure

What July's Gemini Horoscope Predictions Mean for You

Your sign's 2021 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Gemini personality profile. Welcome to July, flirty Gemini! June brought professional praise, and damn, do you deserve it. Even during the distracting summer months, you've been working hard, and it's paying off. You can be impulsive, especially when your confidence is up. While we want you to feel good, beware of making irrational decisions on Tuesday, July 6. Messenger Mercury is your ruling planet and is currently in your sign, and on this date, it squares (an unfavorable aspect) dreamy Neptune in Pisces. As a result, it's hard to separate fact from fiction. Make sure you have all the information before you agree to new professional projects.
AstronomyMindBodyGreen

Mercury Retrograde Shadow Period: What It Is + How Long It Lasts

Ah, at last, Mercury retrograde is over–or so it seems. While yes, this round of Mercury retrograde did technically end on June 22, we are still in its "shadow period" until July 7. And it just so happens that the shadow period can actually be more scrambled than the retrograde itself, according to the AstroTwins. Here's what to know:
Astronomycreators.com

A Word From Pluto

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can't always get away when you want to. Anyone can accept a pleasant moment they wanted, planned and expected. It's how people behave in the unexpected moments that really tells a fuller story. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If only you had unlimited time and attention....
Astronomynews9.com

Astronomers Discover Record-Breaking Star As Small As The Moon But With More Mass Than The Sun

Astronomers have discovered the smallest yet most massive white dwarf star ever seen. According to a new study published Thursday in the journal Nature, the "very special" star has a mass greater than that of our sun, all packed into a relatively small body, similar in size to our moon. It formed when two less massive white dwarf stars, which spent their lives as a pair orbiting around each other, collided and merged together.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

May Supermoon: What is the Flower Moon and how can you see it?

Towards the end of the month the sky gives us a new exciting show, after the fascinating shooting stars and Aquarids: the Supermoon of May or Moon of the flowers, which we can admire on May 26. Let’s see then what this Supermoon is and how we can see it since it will also arrive accompanied by an eclipse although it seems that from our country we will not be able to witness it.
Lifestylehamlethub.com

Intuitive Astrology July 2021

July 2021 will bring positive energy to everyone. July has the longest days of the year to take in the warm weather and the outdoors! It is an excellent opportunity for sun, fun, and romance. The evenings are great for barbeques and firepits. Please take advantage of this time to catch up on social gatherings since 2020 was lacking thereof.
AstronomyPosted by
Shape Magazine

June's Full Moon, the "Strawberry Moon," Could Have You Revising Your Definition of Success

The sun's annual trip through Cancer has just begun, bringing with it lots of opportunities to connect with loved ones, get in your feelings, and renew your commitment to nurturing yourself. It's fitting that the cardinal water sign hosts one of the sweetest and most action-packed chapters of summertime. And given all the heavy-duty astrology that Gemini season served up - from an eclipse season to Mercury retrograde and Saturn-Uranus square - the Crab's heartfelt homebody vibes should also feel like a welcome reprieve. And you can also rest assured that the first lunar event of Cancer SZN looks like it'll be a mostly benevolent one.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Shape Magazine

The Best First Date Ideas for Every Zodiac Sign

No matter how much you and your crush have in common — a hometown, a hobby, a love for dogs — the location and activity of your first date can make or break a budding relationship. Unfortunately, picking the perfect place based solely on your Bumble match's sparse profile and the couple of conversations you've had so far isn't exactly easy.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Virgo Monthly Horoscope for July

Wednesday, July 28: Jupiter Retrograde enters Aquarius. So, the last month was hectic. Back-to-back eclipses coincided with Mercury Retrograde, and you were pushed to the breaking point. Fortunately, the cosmos are starting to ease back and—as reality begins to resume some semblance of normalcy—you have the perspective to look at your circumstances from a birds’ eye view. On July 9, when the Sun and Moon meet in Cancer, you’ll be encouraged to expand your reach. You have what it takes to foster community, Virgo, so why not apply those skills to the greater good? Under this sky, consider ways you can integrate the micro and the macro. What does it mean to take even bigger steps? I know it may sound cliche, but the truth is that a single individual has the ability to make an impact…but you can go further, faster when you collaborate with others. At the beginning of the month, invest some time and energy in aligning with like-minded people who share your vision. Together, anything’s possible.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Gemini, Your July Horoscope Is About Increasing Your Wealth

You may be working through some communication issues as your Gemini July 2021 horoscope begins. On July 6, Venus will oppose Saturn, which may make it difficult for you and your lover to understand where you’re both coming from. Beware of passive aggressive responses, because it might only make the problem worse!
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Your July 2021 Horoscope Encourages You To Reconnect With Your Heart

The sun is in empathetic, mystical and intuitive Cancer and your July 2021 horoscope is encouraging you to reconnect with your heart. This time of year is about letting compassion lead the way as you build a beautiful home for yourself. However, you may be facing more hurdles than usual as this month begins as Mars opposes Saturn on July 1, causing gears to stall and energy levels to plummet. As Venus opposes Saturn on July 6, you may feel equally as inhibited in your relationships, and as though you can’t form an emotional connection. But don’t worry; July is just getting started!
AstronomyYoga Journal

July 2021 Astrological Forecast: Being Present to Our Heart’s Desires

We enter July with an opposition—an astrological term for when planets are across from one another and their energies are at odds—from Saturn, the authoritative planet, in humanitarian Aquarius, and Mars, the planet related to primal action, in fiery Leo. Reconciliation of this opposition can be expressed as allowing our compassion for humanity and our community to turn into the passion needed to find creative ways to promote change.