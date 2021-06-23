How The Full Moon On June 24 Will Affect You If You're A Gemini
The full moon on June 24, 2021 may bring some noticeable changes into the lives of those who follow the zodiac. According to Shape, this month's full super moon is called the Strawberry Moon, and it occurs in the sign of Capricorn, known for bringing luck and boosting confidence. Full moons often bring a renewed sense of energy, and can even cause some people to act a bit wild. So if you notice that your friends are wanting to explore a night on the town, or that drivers seem abnormally crabby on the roadways, you may chalk it up to the full moon rising.www.thelist.com