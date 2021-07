Available on: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. Thank you Lightwood Games for sending us this game to review!. We have reviewed many individual and bundled POWGI games. This is my first time playing Ladders and I must say that it will keep you busy with its 150 puzzles that get gradually harder as the words get bigger throughout the game. Unlike many of the other titles, there are no hints in this one so you’re on your own unless you get lucky and have someone looking over your shoulder and offering some helpful advice.