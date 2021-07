As the final buzzer sounded to end the Dallas Mavericks first-round series against the Clippers, the reaction from some Mavericks fans was one of relief and frustration as opposed to pride. Make no mistake, Rick Carlisle and Luka Doncic worked wonders managing to take a Clippers team who arguably had eight of the top 10 players in the series, to seven games. Carlisle’s coaching was so good, that he managed to swing a game by playing zone defense anchored by Boban Marjanovic. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue eventually caught up with Carlisle and superior talent pushed the Clippers through to the next round.