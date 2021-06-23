Cancel
‘Candyman’ Sequel Sets Release Date, Reveals New Trailer

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Following a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Candyman sequel has announced its theatrical release date — August 27th — and with it a new trailer for the spin on the 1992 horror film. The preview focuses on the connection between Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Anthony McCoy and the...

