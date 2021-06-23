‘Candyman’ Sequel Sets Release Date, Reveals New Trailer

Over the last decade or so, Bruce Willis has almost become the walking embodiment of the age-old question; Working hard, or hardly working?. In the Die Hard legend’s case, the answer has been both. The actor has Out of Death and Midnight in the Switchgrass arriving within one week of each other next month, and he’s already shown up in four VOD action thrillers over the last fourteen months. The first trailer for the former has now arrived and it looks like standard bargain basement fare, with Willis appearing to give his usual phoned-in performance.