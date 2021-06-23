‘Candyman’ Sequel Sets Release Date, Reveals New Trailer

‘All American‘ an American-based sports television series had an accomplished run in the past three seasons. Let us find out when ‘All American season 4’ will be released. All American, a drama series directed by April Blair, produced by Greg Berlanti, and cinematography crafted by Nikhil Paniz.It premiered on The CW network on Oct 10, 2018. The series features an ensemble cast including Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Tay Diggs. Fans liked the past three seasons of the series that came out in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively.The series based on the life of Spenser a passionate, angry young boy from South L.A., a rising American footballer recruited to play for Beverly hills high. The struggles, the wins, the losses from a completely different world-Crenshaw and Beverly Hills begin to collide with each other.