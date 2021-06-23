Cancel
Banning extreme views on YouTube really does help stop their spread

By Chris Stokel-Walker
New Scientist
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanning people who voice extreme views on social media does actually reduce their audience. The practice of “deplatforming” – denying someone the ability to post on a social network after they violate the terms of service – has come into question in recent years, because it was thought that it may just relocate extremist users rather than reduce their reach. But now there is evidence that banning people who post extreme content from sites like YouTube greatly reduces their audience and influence.

www.newscientist.com
#Social Network
