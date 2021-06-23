Sub Missives: A New Stranger Column About Sandwiches!

Compared to the eponymous dish that built his reputation at JewBoy Burgers, Mo Pittle insists sandwiches are a far more challenging culinary endeavor—at least in the eyes of the public. “It’s a really personal type of food because everyone makes them at home and they have their own spin on them,” he says. “Also, you have to factor in the regionality of sandwiches, which invites even more opinions on the subject.” To that point, Pittle and his team at the newly opened JewBoy Sub Shop in Allandale have been subject to a number of vocal guests questioning the authenticity of a Philly cheesesteak that deigns to swap thinly sliced ribeye with chunks of marinated carne asada. And *gasp* there’s nary any Cheez Whiz in sight. But like at his first concept, Pittle isn’t interested in any preconceived notions of what a dish should adhere to. The influence of the border, as well as his Jewish heritage, is always going to usurp any tried-and-true formulas. Hence why hatch green chiles abound, steamed pepper jack can be substituted for processed cheese, and a heavily smoked pastrami (more Texas barbecue than Katz’s Delicatessen) is stuffed into a traditional Philly Amoroso roll. Here, irreverence and experimentation are the only constants. For example, fries that come dusted with Australian chicken salt, meatballs fried to mimic a smash burger–like crust, and a menu that’s subtly been in flux since day one. “I brought in my mom to change the matzo ball soup recipe after the first week,” Pittle says. “I enjoy that element of the business. It’s about tweaking and trying to get it perfect every time.”