Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

By Alek Korab
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

www.eatthis.com
Community Policy
View All 65 Commentsarrow_down
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
8K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cbs#Delta#Americans#Asap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Allergy
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The first official week of summer has brought about a change in the trajectory of COVID in the U.S. While cases remain far below their highest points seen in January, new infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant are continuing to spread. Now, some states are seeing considerable COVID surges as officials struggle to vaccinate certain parts of the population, according to data from The Washington Post.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns of Infections After Vaccination

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet, as the new Delta variant threatens vulnerable communities—and vulnerable people, like unvaccinated children, who are getting sicker and sicker. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN last night opposite Don Lemon to sound an alarm, and said what you can do to stay safe given these new circumstances. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

If This Sounds Like You, You're At Risk of COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

With the coronavirus mutating into several variants—including the "more transmissible" Delta variant—it's clear the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with YouTube's Dr. Mike Varshavski, aka Doctor Mike, about why it's too soon to declare victory, even though it feels like things are getting back to normal. Read on for 5 tips that could save your life of the life of someone you know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19: Chinese virologist says Fauci emails prove

Washington [US], June 5 (ANI): A Chinese virologist, who was among the first to suggest the COVID-19 virus leaked from a Wuhan lab, said that US top coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci's emails prove that she was right all along. A trove of Fauci's emails covering the onset of the coronavirus...
Kidsverywellfamily.com

How Does the COVID-19 Delta Variant Affect Kids?

The COVID-19 Delta variant is highly contagious and spreading rapidly in unvaccinated individuals. Dr. Anthony Fauci recently stated that kids are at higher risk for infection, but the infection won't necessarily be worse than the Alpha variety. Parents should get vaccinated themselves and continue to have their kids wear masks.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

75 Percent of Unvaccinated People Have This in Common, Research Shows

For a moment, it looked like the U.S. was close to ending the COVID pandemic for good. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 46 percent of those in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated, and over 54 percent have gotten at least one dose. But while this is good news, an emerging danger could increase the spread of the virus among unvaccinated people: The Delta variant is picking up speed in U.S., and is poised to do some serious damage as it becomes the dominant strain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dangerous COVID-19 Variant Could Cause Outbreaks in These States

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tamped down in America thanks to vaccinations—but in states where not enough people have been vaccinated, it can still be extremely dangerous. In fact, there could be another surge, because a new variant, dubbed Delta, and originating from India, is more transmissible and soon to be the most dominant. "I think in parts of the country where you have less vaccination—particularly in parts of the South, where you have some cities where vaccination rates are low—there's a risk that you could see outbreaks with this new variant," former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on to see which states may be responsible for the next outbreak, because less than half the adults living there have been vaccinated—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

These States Have The Highest Number Of Delta Variant Cases

The fast-spreading and highly contagious Delta variant has health officials concerned as it makes its way through the U.S. as what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed a “variant of concern.”. The Delta strain, which was first identified in India, is considered more deadly as it is...
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

Jim Jordan Says Dr. Fauci Now 'Afraid' To Discuss COVID After Email Release

Ohio congressman Jim Jordan has claimed Dr. Anthony Fauci is unwilling to appear in public to speak about the COVID-19 pandemic following the release of his emails. Speaking to Newsmax, Jordan suggested the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is "afraid of something," after he declined to appear at a House meeting regarding the origins of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which was attended solely by Republican lawmakers.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued Essential Warning

Even if you got your COVID-19 vaccine, you need to hear this: The new Delta variant of the virus, which is more dangerous and "more transmissible," is here in the USA and will soon account for rising cases, especially in certain parts of the country. In response, Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appeared on Face the Nation today to deliver 5 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. Read on for all 5, including which parts of the USA are "more vulnerable"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Dr Fauci says 'quite concerned' over Delta COVID-19 variant

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], July 1 (ANI): The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is the greatest threat to the United States' attempt to eradicate COVID-19, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday. During a broadcast interview, the head of the National Institutes of Allergy and...
InternetWashington Times

EDITORIAL: Facebook spread falsehood, about coronavirus with Anthony Fauci’s help

Unalloyed fact is hard to come by, and only individuals with an overabundance of self-regard apply for the job of minister of truth. Facebook‘s Mark Zuckerberg and immunology’s Anthony Fauci recklessly assumed the role when they teamed up to craft the official word about the COVID-19 pandemic. Their coronavirus collusion serves as a warning to beware of those so assured of their own rectitude that they would silence opposing views.
U.S. PoliticsDenver Post

U.S. to spend $3.2B for antiviral pills for COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci says

WASHINGTON — The United States is devoting $3.2 billion to advance development of antiviral pills for COVID-19 and other dangerous viruses that could turn into pandemics. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, announced the investment during a White House briefing as part of a new “antiviral program for pandemics” to develop drugs to address symptoms caused by potentially dangerous viruses like the coronavirus.