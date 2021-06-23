Microsoft Brings Basic Photo Editing Features to OneDrive

The Google Photos Locked Folder feature has finally arrived and Jack Wallen wants to show you how to use it. It's funny how Google will announce a new feature in an upcoming rollout, only to then hold that feature back, even after the rollout has happened. One such feature is the long overdue Locked Folder feature in Google Photos. This new feature was announced at Google I/O 2021 and then set for the June feature drop. The feature drop happened, but the Locked Folder option wasn't available. It took nearly two weeks for the feature to finally make it to my Google Pixel 5. Lo and behold, the feature is now on my Android device and it's everything I'd hoped it would be.