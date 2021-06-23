Microsoft Brings Basic Photo Editing Features to OneDrive
Microsoft’s cloud storage solution OneDrive has been expanded to offer basic photo editing features like crop, rotation, and exposure. The new feature launches today and allows OneDrive users to edit images straight from their OneDrive storage folders. Announced on the Microsoft OneDrive Blog, this new feature means users can crop, rotate, flip, and make light and color adjustments to images. Microsoft stipulates that this feature will not work on RAW files and is only supported on JPEGs and PNGs.petapixel.com