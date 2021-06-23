Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft Brings Basic Photo Editing Features to OneDrive

By Anete Lusina
petapixel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft’s cloud storage solution OneDrive has been expanded to offer basic photo editing features like crop, rotation, and exposure. The new feature launches today and allows OneDrive users to edit images straight from their OneDrive storage folders. Announced on the Microsoft OneDrive Blog, this new feature means users can crop, rotate, flip, and make light and color adjustments to images. Microsoft stipulates that this feature will not work on RAW files and is only supported on JPEGs and PNGs.

petapixel.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Onedrive#Microsoft Apps#Photo Editing#Onedrive Blog#Ios#Chromecast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwaretechgig.com

Microsoft Teams unleashes new hybrid work features

Microsoft has unveiled its roadmap of coming months to bring more new capabilities to its Teams platform, in its endeavour to support hybrid work scenarios in the new normal. on Thursday unveiled its roadmap to bring more new capabilities to its. Teams. platform to support hybrid work scenarios over the...
Technologylaptopmag.com

Microsoft CEO invites Apple to bring iMessage to Windows

Earlier today, Microsoft announced Windows 11. After the one-hour presentation was over, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke with the Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern live to further discuss Windows 11 and the future of the OS. Nadella got everyone's attention when he stated he would welcome Apple bringing iMessage and other apps to Windows.
Photographyleicarumors.com

The latest photo editing deals and coupons

15% off Capture One Nordic Style Kit (no code needed) FCC disclosure statement: this post may contain affiliate links or promotions that do not cost readers anything but help keep this website alive. Thanks for your support!
Cell PhonesTechRepublic

How to use the Android Photos Locked Folder feature

The Google Photos Locked Folder feature has finally arrived and Jack Wallen wants to show you how to use it. It's funny how Google will announce a new feature in an upcoming rollout, only to then hold that feature back, even after the rollout has happened. One such feature is the long overdue Locked Folder feature in Google Photos. This new feature was announced at Google I/O 2021 and then set for the June feature drop. The feature drop happened, but the Locked Folder option wasn't available. It took nearly two weeks for the feature to finally make it to my Google Pixel 5. Lo and behold, the feature is now on my Android device and it's everything I'd hoped it would be.
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best laptops for photo editing in 2021

1. MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) 3. Gigabyte Aero 17 (2021) 4. MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) We've put together the best laptops for photo editing whatever your skill level, and whatever you budget. No matter if you're a seasoned professional with the latest DSLR camera, or a budding amateur, the best laptops for photo editing can make a huge difference to your snaps. To make things as easy as possible, every laptop we've featured on this page is able to run photo editing apps like Photoshop with ease.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Update 1.13 brings new features to World of Tanks

Update 1.13 has arrived for World of Tanks and is one of the biggest updates of recent history. This update sees the arrival of a brand new mode, the Season 5 Battle Pass and a major rework of core mechanics such as HE shells and self propelled gun (SPG) countermeasures. A new trailer can be seen below, plus a video going into more details with regards to the changes to HE shells and SPGs.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft announce details of Microsoft Teams auto-recording feature

In April Microsoft confirmed via Uservoice that they will soon be delivering a feature where meetings are automatically recorded, eliminating the possibility of forgetting to press the record button manually. The automatic recording is one of the most requested features on the Microsoft Teams UserVoice page. Now Microsoft has announced...
SoftwareUbergizmo

Microsoft Edge Gets New Tab Sharing Feature

It appears that in a recent update to Edge, the browser has gained the ability to share tabs. What does this mean? This means that when you’re browsing Edge on your computer, you can right-click a browser tab and send it to another device that’s signed into your Microsoft account, like a smartphone, for example.
Softwarewinbuzzer.com

Microsoft Windows 11 Brings Redesigned Volume Flyout

Back in March last year, we reported Microsoft was changing the design of the volume controls and flyout in Windows 10. However, that change for Windows 10 May 2020 Update never amounted to much. That means we are left with the same old Windows volume flyout design. However, Windows 11 looks set to change that.
SoftwareMacRumors Forums

OneDrive for Web Gains Image Editing Tools, Coming to iOS App Soon

OneDrive users can now edit pictures after they've uploaded them to the cloud storage service, thanks to the addition of basic photo editing features announced this week by Microsoft. Similar to tools found in Google Photos, the new features include standard cropping options with built-in presets for images to be...
Computerscodelist.biz

Windows 11, all the main features of the new Microsoft operating system

During today‘s Windows 11 unveiling event, Microsoft revealed tons of details about the new version of the world’s most-used PC operating system. These include above all new features that will make the user experience something never tried and seen before. The main focus remains on simplification, interconnectivity, and openness of...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint finally gets this important feature

Businesses will now be able to use Microsoft Defender for Endpoint to secure their unmanaged endpoint devices. First announced in a public preview several months ago, the new capability gives Defender for Endpoint users visibility over unmanaged devices, which Microsoft argues pose the greatest risk to a corporate network’s security, especially in the new hybrid work environment.
SoftwarePosted by
Android Police

Microsoft Edge is borrowing one of Chrome's best features

This story was originally published on Apr 30, 2021 and last updated on Jun 23, 2021. Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser is often described as a faster and less resource-demanding alternative to the competition from Google and co. But while it beats Chrome in some key metrics, it long lacked some features that Chrome users take for granted. Microsoft is closing one of these gaps with the latest update to the browser on Windows. As spotted by Windows Latest, it's now possible to send tabs from one device to another, just like you can on Chrome.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Use the Analyze Data Feature in Microsoft Excel

One of the most common tasks people perform aside from adding data to a spreadsheet is analyzing it. But did you know that Microsoft Excel has a built-in feature specifically for this? It’s called Analyze Data, and it can help you see trends, patterns, rankings, and more. Analyze Data was...