No aesthetic is universally loved by everyone, and it turns out that many designers have some pretty strong thoughts when it comes to maximalism. How do they feel, exactly? “Maximalist design is like that loud person at the party who has tasteless jokes but dominates the conversation anyways,” designer Jillian Wiedenmayer said in an email. “Bold and exciting at first glance, but spend a little time in a maximalist space and it will soon become tiresome and outdated.” Why do pros think that this is the case? We got designers to spill what exactly about maximalist design makes them shake their heads.