How to be a social entrepreneur with a gender perspective and change the rules of the game

When thinking about gender issues, preconceptions come to mind such as the reproductive and sexual rights of women, but also the violence that our country experiences: 11 women are killed daily by gender violence in Mexico. What is the role of women entrepreneurs and how can we help? Finding our voice in an industry such as audiovisual, which has been told from the male gaze, has made us unite our female voices. Every time we receive information about women marching, especially in recent years, the media have dedicated themselves to showing the most “vandalism” side, but few wonder why women protest and why it is necessary to support them.