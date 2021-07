2020 3rd round pick Lucas Niang will finally take to the field this season as the Chiefs offensive linemen, ideally at right tackle. Niang, opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now since numbers are down and vaccines are available, he will take the field this fall for the first time as a Kansas City Chief. Niang isn’t the only one who abstained from the 2020 season according to the NFL’s official website sixty-seven football players chose not to play in order to keep themselves and others safe from the pandemic. Check it out here.