The Candyman Trailer Promises Blood, Bees, and One Terrifying Urban Legend Reborn

By Jordan Crucchiola
Vulture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack when the first trailer dropped for the Jordan Peele–produced “reimagining” of Candyman in February 2020, we had already been hearing about it for more than a year. Then, something even scarier happened, and it was put on hold until now. Today, the latest official trailer for Candyman dropped, and it’s full of haunting shadow puppetry and even more haunting police violence. We see a few iconic touchpoints that fans will recognize from Candyman movies of yore: the long hook coming out of the titular character’s bloody arm stump, a fair amount of bees (though we hope for even more bees in the feature), Virginia Madsen (who starred in the 1992 original), and even what looks to be a reflection of Tony Todd in a mirrored elevator as star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II summons the titular evil. There are also the artistic flourishes recognizable from previous Monkeypaw movies Us and Get Out, like the claustrophobic tight close-ups, the sound of screeching strings, and the occasional peppering in of humor from the supporting cast.

