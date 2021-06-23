FM man sentenced for child pornography offenses
A Fort Madison man was sentenced Tuesday by United States District Chief Judge John A. Jarvey on child pornography offenses. George Freeman Cary, 57, was sentenced to 360 months in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography and possessing child pornography, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal. Following his prison term, Cary was ordered to serve 20 years of supervised release, as well as to pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund.