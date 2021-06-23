When to tip, and why tipping isn’t charity

Need advice? Send your questions to Miss Conduct. My mother taught me that tips are given to low-wage earners but not to business owners because they are paid more. What about tiny businesses, like my dog groomer? I’m guessing they aren’t well paid so I tip, but wonder if I should be. Finally, I’ve been tipping 15 percent (more for exceptional service) and don’t understand the rationale behind tipping 20 percent. That is tough for folks in my lower income bracket.