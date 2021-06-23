Alex Cora Tips Cap To Rays’ Wander Franco After Impressive MLB Debut

When the American League lines up for the All-Star Game soon in Denver, the left side of their infield will look pretty familiar. Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers were voted as starters for the All-Star Game on July 13, as announced by Major League Baseball on Thursday night. Both Bogaerts and Devers were runaway leaders at their positions during the first phase of All-Star voting, and it continued during the second phase this week.