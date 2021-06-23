Cancel
MLB

Alex Cora Tips Cap To Rays’ Wander Franco After Impressive MLB Debut

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. The Tampa Bay Rays appear to have a superstar in the making in Wander Franco. Franco dazzled in his Major League Baseball debut Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. The 20-year-old’s first big league hit was a game-tying, three-run home run in the fifth inning of the Rays’ series opener against the Boston Red Sox, and he added a blistering double in the seventh. Franco also flashed the leather, highlighted by his inning-ending, unassisted double play in the top half of the eighth.

