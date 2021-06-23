Cancel
TV Series

‘Ozark’ Season 4: Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike Helps Ruth Langmore ‘At Her Lowest Point’

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ozark‘s new season is slated for 2021, and fans can’t wait to hear more about what’s to come for the Byrde family. Fans watched Marty and Wendy Byrde navigate the Navarro drug cartel through three seasons, and now, in Ozark Season 4, it seems they’re in good with the leader of the cartel. A few new characters will make appearances, too, including Killer Mike from Run the Jewels. Here’s everything we know about his cameo.

