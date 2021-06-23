‘Ozark’ Season 4: Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike Helps Ruth Langmore ‘At Her Lowest Point’

Ozark season 4 is on its way, though we still don't know exactly when the new episodes will arrive to Netflix. The fourth installment in the series is set to bring the slow-burn crime drama to an end, after three seasons of twists and turns. Naturally, COVID has caused some delays, but the good news is the series is currently in production. The hold-up doesn't mean that there isn't plenty of information out there about the upcoming season, though, so there's a lot to tide us over while we wait for more.