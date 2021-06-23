Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Northeast, Closing I-295

By Colleen Grablick
Posted by 
DCist
DCist
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is a developing story and will be updated. A pedestrian bridge over I-295, connecting Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street in Northeast, collapsed early Wednesday afternoon. D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo reported no serious injuries and no entrapment underneath the fallen bridge on I-295. Maggiolo confirmed three individuals had minor injuries, but that the number could grow as crews assess the situation. He could not say whether those injured were pedestrians on the bridge or drivers below at the time of the collapse.

dcist.com
Community Policy
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ems#Curtkmn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
TrafficWashingtonian.com

Video: the Moment the Bridge Over DC-295 Collapsed

Have you ever filmed a bridge collapsing in front of you as you drove down the highway? Raphael Williams did just that. Yesterday morning at 11:50 AM, when a pedestrian bridge over DC-295 in Northeast DC suddenly collapsed—blocking both directions of traffic underneath it, injuring at least five people, and trapping a truck that leaked Diesel fuel—Williams managed to catch the exact moment it happened.
TrafficNBC Washington

DC to Close Roads for Inspections Amid Questions in 295 Bridge Collapse

There are lingering questions following the collapse of a pedestrian bridge onto DC-295 after a truck driver allegedly forgot to lower part of the vehicle and hit the bridge. The collapse sent five people to hospitals; left tons of twisted metal, crumbled concrete alongside damaged cars and shut down DC-295 for hours. The road reopened Thursday morning and there’s now a clean break where the pedestrian bridge once attached to staircases.
Henderson County, NCWLOS.com

Dump truck overturns, closes part of I-26

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — All lanes of Interstate 26 East were closed in Henderson County were closed Thursday night after a dump truck carrying gravel overturned. The crash happened about 10:30 p.m., closing the highway near mile marker 44 (U.S. 25) close Fletcher in Henderson County. The NC DOT says...
TrafficPosted by
DCist

Service Restored On Orange Line After Flooding Knocked Power Out

Update: Service was restored shortly before 4:30 p.m. Original: Orange Line train service between Vienna and West Falls Church is suspended Friday morning because of a power issue after intense storms on Thursday, according to WMATA. Metro says flooding overnight caused damage to the electrical system at Dunn Loring. “Crews...
Henderson County, NCBlueridgenow.com

Rescue Squad: 1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle hits ambulance in Hendersonville

The Henderson County Rescue Squad has mobilized to help two of its own after a fatal collision Wednesday evening. Two Rescue Squad EMTs were taking a patient to a facility when their ambulance was struck head on by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, Public Information Officer Rhonda Chislaghi said Thursday. The driver of the vehicle that struck them died at the scene.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Firefighter finds body of own 7-year-old daughter in Miami condo collapse

A firefighter responding to the Miami condo collapse found the body of his own 7-year-old daughter among the wreckage. The grisly discovery was made on Thursday night as rescuers continued to dig through the Champlain Towers South. Local10.com reports that a rescuers brought the girl's body out of the rubble, and her father covered her with his jacket and placed a small American flag on her gurney. The child's body was escorted away from the area by the father, his brother, and a group of firefighters who dug her out of the rubble. Other firefighters lined the roadway to...