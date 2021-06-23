Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Northeast, Closing I-295

A firefighter responding to the Miami condo collapse found the body of his own 7-year-old daughter among the wreckage. The grisly discovery was made on Thursday night as rescuers continued to dig through the Champlain Towers South. Local10.com reports that a rescuers brought the girl's body out of the rubble, and her father covered her with his jacket and placed a small American flag on her gurney. The child's body was escorted away from the area by the father, his brother, and a group of firefighters who dug her out of the rubble. Other firefighters lined the roadway to...