Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Northeast, Closing I-295
This is a developing story and will be updated. A pedestrian bridge over I-295, connecting Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street in Northeast, collapsed early Wednesday afternoon. D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo reported no serious injuries and no entrapment underneath the fallen bridge on I-295. Maggiolo confirmed three individuals had minor injuries, but that the number could grow as crews assess the situation. He could not say whether those injured were pedestrians on the bridge or drivers below at the time of the collapse.dcist.com