Toby Keith Tour Coming to Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch

The 2021 season of Pianos About Town started on Wednesday, May 26, with artist Chris Bates painting in the Art in Action tent at the north end of Old Town Square. Pianos About Town is a collaborative project between the City of Fort Collins Art In Public Places Program, Bohemian Foundation, and the Downtown Development Authority. The project combines art and music for the enjoyment of the community. Pianos are painted from May through October in Old Town Square, where the public can interact with the artists as they work. Pianos are also painted in the winter months, in various public indoor locations. The completed pianos then rotate to various locations throughout Fort Collins, inviting people to admire the artwork and play a tune.