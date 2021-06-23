Cancel
Loveland, CO

Toby Keith Tour Coming to Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch

By Jonson Kuhn
northfortynews
northfortynews
 9 days ago
Country legend and award-winning Toby Keith is coming to Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch in Loveland, CO with special guests Colt Ford and Chancey Williams on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Tickets start at $69.50 plus applicable fees and are on sale now. Tickets are available online at TREventsComplex.com or in person at the OCR Box Office. Previously purchased tickets are still valid for new date. Limited VIP Diamond Bar tickets are available which include a VIP Diamond Bar Ticket, Early Access to the Venue, Commemorative Laminate, Commemorative Red Solo Cup Koozie, and Access to Full-Service Bar at the concert.

Fort Collins, CO
