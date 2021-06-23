Biking to a Step Back in Time

The Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (RCVFD) has announced the Rist Canyon Mountain Festival will be from 10-4, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. “We want to invite everyone to our annual fundraiser featuring activities for the entire family,” said RCVFD Chief Jeff Elsner. “We are proud to provide the event in our beautiful outdoor mountain setting, especially this year celebrating the strength of our firefighters, first responders, community, and all Americans on this 20th anniversary of 9/11.” The RCVFD Mountain Festival annually is held the first Saturday after Labor Day at 11830 Rist Canyon Road, west of Bellvue.