Biking to a Step Back in Time

Travel down the rabbit hole and discover Colorado’s little wonders in an Alice-inspired performance maze. Freshly off the orphan train Alice follows the white rabbit down a hole steeped in mystery and adventure. Come see first hand the marvelous, the curious, and curiouser in this newly imagined tale inspired by Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass. Discover the small wonders and little known characters in Colorado’s natural and settlement history; each scene gives little gems that will be a delight to audiences of all ages. Each performance is told with live music, film, dance, theatre, and circus.