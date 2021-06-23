Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

Biking to a Step Back in Time

By Blaine Howerton
northfortynews
northfortynews
 9 days ago
When pedaling along our local bike trails scenery and time pass us by. But when we ride we can open a door to local history, taking us back to a time when the area was “black with buffalo” and teepees of native people came and went with the seasons. All...

northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

Fort Collins, COPosted by
northfortynews

Hot and Cool: Fort Collins Inside Adventures

The recent spate of ninety-degree heat — and more! — had me searching for indoor adventures when recently entertaining a young guest. I know, we’re all supposed to be looking for outdoor activities due to lingering virus concerns, but when that sun starts blazing, skin cancer isn’t the ticket either.
Colorado StatePosted by
northfortynews

New Micro-Mobility Program Coming in July

The e-scooter pilot program between Bird, the City of Fort Collins, and Colorado State University ended recently, and the City is looking forward to launching a new electric micro-mobility share program in late July. Bird e-scooter share operated in Fort Collins as a pilot program from October 2019 through May...
Bellvue, COPosted by
northfortynews

Rist Canyon Fire Department 2021 Mountain Festival

The Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (RCVFD) has announced the Rist Canyon Mountain Festival will be from 10-4, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. “We want to invite everyone to our annual fundraiser featuring activities for the entire family,” said RCVFD Chief Jeff Elsner. “We are proud to provide the event in our beautiful outdoor mountain setting, especially this year celebrating the strength of our firefighters, first responders, community, and all Americans on this 20th anniversary of 9/11.” The RCVFD Mountain Festival annually is held the first Saturday after Labor Day at 11830 Rist Canyon Road, west of Bellvue.
Wellington, COPosted by
northfortynews

Trailhead Church Opens the Trailhead Activity Center in Wellington

Have you ever driven through Wellington on I-25 and wondered about the unmarked metal building just south of Ziggi’s Coffee? This building has slowly taken shape for the last several years next to the Tabby Road Animal Hospital. There were rumors on Let’s Talk Wellington that it may be a daycare facility or a recreation center for the town. But now, the building is leased by Trailhead Church and is serving as the Trailhead Activity Center for Wellington.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
northfortynews

Great Local Rides

Biking is a great way to get to know Northern Colorado! With relatively flat terrain, tons of bike trails and beautiful views. Whether you are touring breweries, exploring the 300 plus miles of trails or tackling trails along the foothills, Northern Colorado offers some amazing rides. Just grab a map, hop on your bike, and enjoy some of our local favorites from your friends at Recycled Cycles.
Johnstown, COPosted by
northfortynews

Step Back in Time at the Historic Parish House and Museum

The Johnstown Historical Society has announced that the Historic Parish House and Museum officially reopened on June 9. It has been a difficult 14 months for the Parish House, experiencing a complete closure for much of that time with only limited opportunity for community outreach, but the Parish House and Museum reopens better than ever – with a new exhibit and new opportunities to engage with local area history. The Parish House is a huge part of the Town of Johnstown’s history, specifically as the former home of Johnstown’s founder, Harvey Parish.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
northfortynews

Biking — Before You Head Out

Bicycles are, in both mechanical and biological terms, the most efficient means of human transportation ever created. Their efficiency enables us to bike on our own will and power to adventurous new places, often not otherwise accessible. But before you head out, especially if you’re new to biking or planning...
Colorado StatePosted by
northfortynews

Lagoon Summer Concert Series Announces 2021 Plans

Northern Colorado’s most beloved concert series returns Friday, July 9, with a new format for the season. This year, the Lagoon Summer Concert Series will be running in conjunction with Colorado State University’s Movie Night at Canvas Stadium, providing pre-movie live entertainment at the New Belgium Porch. For over 25 years, The Lagoon Series, produced and owned by Mantooth Company, is a Fort Collins favorite for families.
Colorado StatePosted by
northfortynews

Colorado Wonderland — An Alice Experience

Travel down the rabbit hole and discover Colorado’s little wonders in an Alice-inspired performance maze. Freshly off the orphan train Alice follows the white rabbit down a hole steeped in mystery and adventure. Come see first hand the marvelous, the curious, and curiouser in this newly imagined tale inspired by Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass. Discover the small wonders and little known characters in Colorado’s natural and settlement history; each scene gives little gems that will be a delight to audiences of all ages. Each performance is told with live music, film, dance, theatre, and circus.
Colorado StatePosted by
northfortynews

Five Great Places for Rural Mountain Biking in Northern Colorado

Tired of the crowds on local trails and ready for some rural mountain biking adventures? Here are five great spaces with many trails to choose from. Red Mountain Open Space, north of Wellington, has 15 miles of trails open to mountain bikers. Trails of varying lengths wind through washes lined with red rock cliffs and sand and take you through rolling grasslands with spectacular views of the front range.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
northfortynews

20th Anniversary Bicycle Film Festival Hosted by Bike Fort Collins

Despite cinemas being shut, Bicycle Film Festival along with Bike Fort Collins have come together for virtual BFF Fort Collins #2. There will be a virtual screening of ‘TOGETHER WE CYCLE’. Available to stream from June 11 – 27, with introductions by Fort Collins Mayor, Jeni Arndt, and Bike Fort Collins director Dave Dixon. ‘TOGETHER WE CYCLE’ investigates the critical events that led to the revival of the Dutch cycling culture.
PhotographyPosted by
northfortynews

Photo of the Week: Busy Back Yard Pollinator

The photo of the week comes from Peter Long‭. “‬As new apiaries‭, ‬we are awestruck by the wonders of our Bee colony‭.‬. Absolutely Bee-utiful‭!,” ‬said Peter‭.‬. Each Week the North Forty News will feature a photo submitted by one lucky reader‭. ‬Your photo might capture a moment in time of‭...
Red Feather Lakes, COPosted by
northfortynews

Red Feather Lakes, a Hidden Gem, Welcoming Visitors since 1920

Red Feather Lakes village is a hidden gem nestled by 622,000 acres in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests. Surrounded by Public State Lakes and Private Lakes, it is a fisherman’s delight. The area was first developed in the 1880s by ranchers and miners. In 1888, the Mitchell ditch first conveyed water into town. In the 1920s, some Denver Businessmen decided it would be a great recreational place to entice people to come to the area, prompting further development. By the 1950s, Red Feather Lakes became an attraction for people to get away to their mountain cabins.