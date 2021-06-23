Cancel
Marvel Confirms the Name of Sophia Di Martino’s ‘Loki Variant’

By Amanda Mullen
The teasers for Marvel’s Loki hinted at a buddy-cop dynamic between the Disney+ show’s titular character and TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson). However, promotions for the series failed to prepare fans for the other spirited duo it would feature: Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the female Loki variant (Sophia Di Martino) viewers meet during the final moments of the second episode. After the show’s third installment, “Lamentis,” this Loki variant has finally been given a name. It’s one that those familiar with the comics might recognize: Sylvie.

