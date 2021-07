The world has heard little pieces of Cassius Jay and Young Thug's collaborative single "Personal" for years and finally, the full track is available on streaming services. Initially popping up as a song preview during the Jeffrey days, "Personal" has been floating around for a minute. While many fans of Young Thug assumed that the collaboration would never see an official release, especially considering how long it had been shelved, it's finally available more readily for people to stream on Apple Music.