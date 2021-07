Many food lovers have that one delectable item that was discontinued at some point, to their absolute dismay, forcing them to either live without it forever or attempt to recreate it at home to the best of their abilities. Perhaps it's a flavor of ice cream that you can no longer find in the freezer aisle of the grocery store, or a particular seasonal Starbucks drink that defined the holiday season for you. Or, maybe it's the Denny's fried cheese melt sandwich.