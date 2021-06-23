Killakoi Awakens the Beast Within with Brand New Single “Better Off Dead”

Within Temptation and Annisokay have teamed up for a typically powerful new single, Shed My Skin. The song itself is out today (June 25) while the official video arrives during the band’s The Aftermath – A Show In A Virtual Reality in July, with Sharon den Adel revealing: ​“Shed My Skin revolves around dealing with inevitable changes in life. It is about becoming the person we are meant to be, even if that means losing people we love, but have grown apart from. Real growth begins where comfort zones end and that’s exactly what the song is all about: if we don’t change, we don’t grow. If we don’t grow, we aren’t really living.”