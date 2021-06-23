Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee football projected to win six games in 2021 by CFB writer

By Caleb Calhoun
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven their schedule, Tennessee football should set a goal for eight wins. However, some gambling sites are setting the over/under for the Vols at six wins, and even with that, some insiders are barely confident UT can get there. Going off of the over/under win total set by Vegas Insider,...

Tennessee football: Ranking all five scholarship QBs post spring practice

Heading into spring practice, Tennessee football was set to have a quarterback class made up of two returning players, one transfer and a four-star recruit. However, only three were able to take part in spring ball. They then added a transfer who will join the team in the fall. That makes for a program with five quarterbacks, all of whom can win the starting job in Josh Heupel’s first year.
Tennessee Football: 2021 Volunteers Season Preview and Prediction

Tennessee has a new head football coach for the fifth time since 2008. The Volunteers hired Josh Heupel from UCF in January to replace Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired amid an investigation that revealed sweeping recruiting violations within the football program. Athletic director Phillip Fulmer stepped aside after three years.
Texas Tech Football Notebook: Sharp CFB Preview; Community Service; Summer Fun

Some terrific links to waste your day away. You may not like this a ton, but this is a pretty thorough review by Rob Bowron, who runs Sharp College Football, which is an analytics site that I’ll probably end up using quite a bit (because it is free!). Bowron took a deep dive into Texas Tech, half an hour, and Bowron is all-in on the Texas Tech defense, but does not understand the hire of Sonny Cumbie, who Bowron says underperformed last year for TCU and wasn’t a great play-caller. I’m hoping that the conflict between what Gary Patterson wanted Cumbie to do versus what Cumbie wanted to do is enough to make the offense that much better. I also tend to think that the addition of Tyler Shough is an upgrade over Alan Bowman, despite Shough’s accuracy flaws. Anyway, it’s worth your time I think.
Notre Dame Football: 4 must-win games for the Irish in 2021

The Notre Dame Football team is looking to get back to the College Football Playoff, and here are four must-win games in order to do so. The Notre Dame Football program will have a lot of eyes on them this season, as they replace a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, and are turning to a new quarterback. The Irish have the talent to come in and replace the 14 players lost to the NFL, but it is going to take a lot of growth this summer.
Iowa State football to play in one of CFB's 'season defining' games

There's no doubt about it, Iowa State football will play in some big games this fall. The Cyclones will almost certainly enter the season as a top-10 team and will have aspirations of winning the Big 12 title after coming up yards short against Oklahoma in the game a season ago. But for Iowa State to make it to the one-off title game in December, it will have to put together another strong campaign. Notably, Iowa State will host games against Iowa, Oklahoma State and Texas and will hit the road to face Oklahoma. That game in normal could go a long way in deciding if a Big 12 team will make the College Football Playoff.
Alabama is favored to win CFB national championship, per BetMGM

Alabama has a total of 18 national championships under their belt, with head coach Nick Saban claiming six of those. There’s no sign of slowing down from Saban or the program, which is why BetMGM gives the Crimson Tide the best odds to win the next College Football Playoff national championship.
CBS projects win totals for USC football's 2021 season

CBSSports.com revealed its win total projections for the Pac-12 2021 season last week. CBS' David Cobb put the Trojans at 8.5 over/under for the season and picked them as an easy over. Analysis: It might be tempting for USC fans to fixate on the projected loss to UCLA on Nov....
Texas fights to win over Tennessee in CWS elimination game

A stellar relief effort from freshman Tanner Witt and timely defense helped lead Texas to victory Tuesday at the College World Series. The right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief as the Longhorns staved off elimination with an 8-4 win over Tennessee. The victory came in front of 19,150 mostly orange-clad fans at TD Ameritrade Park.
Texas Football: A look at the six retired jersey numbers

If you’re blessed to have your jersey number retired, it’s an honor that immortalizes a player in the record books of their team or school. It’s something that only legends of a program are able to achieve. Oftentimes, great players are even left out. It has to be an indescribable feeling to know that the number can longer be worn by anyone else that follows in your footsteps. For example, in Major League Baseball, the No. 42 is retired to honor Jackie Robinson.
Florida Gators to Take Over SEC Network Tuesday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mark your calendars, Gators fans. Florida is taking control of all programing Tuesday, July 6, for the seventh annual SEC Network Takeover. For the sixth time in seven years, SEC Network is turning over its control room to the 14 Southeastern Conference schools for a two-week stretch. Each day the network will showcase a different school with 24 hours of programming that will be filled with games, films, ESPN original content and school-produced content.