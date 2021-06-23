Tennessee football projected to win six games in 2021 by CFB writer

Some terrific links to waste your day away. You may not like this a ton, but this is a pretty thorough review by Rob Bowron, who runs Sharp College Football, which is an analytics site that I’ll probably end up using quite a bit (because it is free!). Bowron took a deep dive into Texas Tech, half an hour, and Bowron is all-in on the Texas Tech defense, but does not understand the hire of Sonny Cumbie, who Bowron says underperformed last year for TCU and wasn’t a great play-caller. I’m hoping that the conflict between what Gary Patterson wanted Cumbie to do versus what Cumbie wanted to do is enough to make the offense that much better. I also tend to think that the addition of Tyler Shough is an upgrade over Alan Bowman, despite Shough’s accuracy flaws. Anyway, it’s worth your time I think.