Paramount+, MTV Set ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & ‘The Brady Bunch’ Pride Crossover Event

What does Trinity K. Bonet do successfully? Quickly: Runway. Acting. Lip-syncs. And we're only on episode 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6. After a seven-year hiatus from the franchise (which included, among other things, a headline-making appearance in Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video), the season 6 alum made a roaring return to the main stage on Thursday's episode of the competition series, coming full-circle from her acting debut in a 2014 Drag Race sketch to win her first-ever maxi challenge for a hilarious performance in a new commercial sketch. She followed it up with a jaw-dropping lip-sync against fellow season 6 queen — and returning lip-sync assassin — Laganja Estranja, proving once and for all that All Stars is, definitively, a place for legends, ok?