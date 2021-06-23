Paramount+, MTV Set ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & ‘The Brady Bunch’ Pride Crossover Event
The fierce queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race will collide with original cast members of The Brady Bunch for a Pride crossover event from Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios. Set to drop Wednesday, June 30 exclusively on Paramount+, Dragging The Classics: The Brady Bunch will see Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland play Mike Brady, Peter Brady and Bobby Brady, respectively. Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen will also return as Lucy and Margie, respectively.deadline.com