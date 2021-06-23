Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Paramount+, MTV Set ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & ‘The Brady Bunch’ Pride Crossover Event

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fierce queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race will collide with original cast members of The Brady Bunch for a Pride crossover event from Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios. Set to drop Wednesday, June 30 exclusively on Paramount+, Dragging The Classics: The Brady Bunch will see Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland play Mike Brady, Peter Brady and Bobby Brady, respectively. Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen will also return as Lucy and Margie, respectively.

deadline.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Mike Lookinland
Person
Susan Olsen
Person
Nina West
Person
Michelle Visage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Drag Race#Mtv Entertainment Studios#World Of Wonder#Vh1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosTODAY.com

'Brady Bunch' kids to re-create classic episode with RuPaul, 'Drag Race' stars

What do you get when you mix the now-grown "Brady Bunch" kid actors with iconic drag queen RuPaul?. "Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch" was announced Wednesday, and it sounds wild and weird and wonderful. Five of the original "Brady" kids (Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen) will be joining "RuPaul's Drag Race" favorites to re-create the episode "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" The special will debut Wednesday, June 30.
TV Showscrossroadstoday.com

‘Brady Bunch’-‘Drag Race’ Crossover Event Set to Recreate Iconic Episode

If you love RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Brady Bunch, you’re going to love this news. In celebration of Pride Month, Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios have set a new crossover event, Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch. It will drop on Wednesday, June 30 on Paramount+. The special will recreate the iconic episode “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?” in “an innovative, one-of-a-kind event that uses state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house.”
TV Showsnickiswift.com

The Truth About Jan From RuPaul's Drag Race

"RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars" is finally back! Thirteen drag queens return to the werkroom for their shot at the $100,000 cash prize and the bragging rights that come with being the one supreme drag queen of the moment. The new season of "All-Stars" is slightly different than those that came before, as it moves from VH1 to the relatively new streaming service Paramount+.
TV & VideosVulture

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Thankfully, a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars begins airing this week. Though the Drag Race industrial complex has ensured practically no breakage in content this year — with a (mostly) strong run that has thus far included RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 13, RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., season 2, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, season 1, and Drag Race España, the latter three of which streamed on WOW Presents Plus in the United States — there’s something about the mothership and its All Stars spinoff that makes fans feel most at home.
CelebritiesEW.com

Ginger Minj serves 'Gummy Bear' realness in new video for her RuPaul's Drag Race talent show song

Ginger Minj is ani-morphing from Glamour Toad to "Gummy Bear" in EW's exclusive reveal of the RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 queen's star-studded new music video. Lifted from the drag superstar and actress' new album of the same name, the "Gummy Bear" music video is full of sweet cameos, including Minj's All-Stars 6 sisters Jiggly Caliente and Eureka at the beginning, followed by shots of performer Kathy Najimy, Schitt's Creek star (and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race winner) Dustin Milligan, and late RuPaul's Drag Race icon Chi Chi DeVayne near the end.
TV ShowsVulture

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season-Premiere Recap: Streamgirls

We’re back, baby! I guess. Early Thursday morning, The double premiere of All Stars arrived with little fanfare at 3am EST. Hopefully by now you’ve subscribed to Paramount+, streamed both episodes, watched their accompanying Untuckeds, and muted (and then un-muted!) the veritable catalogue of terms the Drag Race social media manager has so thoughtfully catalogued for us. Let’s hear it for the streaming era, y’all!!! Unfortunately, given the laundry list of tasks given as a pre-requisite to enjoying this pair of eps, watching Drag Race this week felt more like a chore than a delightful bit of gay escapism. But enough shop talk, let’s dive into what we’ve all been waiting for: this supersized episode drop.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Lineup of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars coming to The Bonham Exchange

Starting in July, The Bonham Exchange will host a months-long lineup of former contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race. Denali, who vied for the title of "America’s Next Drag Superstar” during the latest season, will be the first queen in town on July 29. Organizer Rey Lopez says the shows will...
Beauty & FashionNYLON

Jiggly Caliente On Getting Cut From 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

May I call you Jiggly? Back in season four, Jiggly Caliente immediately became a fan-favorite thanks to her quick wit and bubbly personality. Alas, the same can’t be said about her runways, which routinely received negative critiques from the judges and have since developed long afterlifes as memes for less-than-complimentary reasons. Born in the Philippines and raised in New York, the self-described “Plus-Sized Barbie” was a clear delight to be around, but her consistent struggle with a sewing machine ultimately proved to be her downfall when she competed a decade ago.
CelebritiesEW.com

The Trinity K. Bonet revolution is upon us — and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6

What does Trinity K. Bonet do successfully? Quickly: Runway. Acting. Lip-syncs. And we're only on episode 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6. After a seven-year hiatus from the franchise (which included, among other things, a headline-making appearance in Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video), the season 6 alum made a roaring return to the main stage on Thursday's episode of the competition series, coming full-circle from her acting debut in a 2014 Drag Race sketch to win her first-ever maxi challenge for a hilarious performance in a new commercial sketch. She followed it up with a jaw-dropping lip-sync against fellow season 6 queen — and returning lip-sync assassin — Laganja Estranja, proving once and for all that All Stars is, definitively, a place for legends, ok?
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Dragging The Classics: The Brady Bunch: Sitcom Cast Members to Recreate Roles

Get ready to go watch members of the cast of The Brady Bunch together again. A recreation of an episode of the iconic family comedy is planned by Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen will reunite for the special event and two of the actors will be playing their original roles.
TV & VideosTechRadar

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars online: stream season 6 episodes from anywhere

All Stars is back! Can I get an amen? 13 queens are squeezing into the werkroom for the latest iteration of All Stars, beating their faces to perfection to battle it out for $100,000 and a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. It’s no longer airing on VH1, so we’ll detail how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 6 online over at Paramount Plus in the US, and all your other options world wide.
TV Showstalentrecap.com

The most Unforgettable ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Moments So Far

The premiere of Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is just one week away. Since the very first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race aired in 2009 on Logo, there have been some seriously unforgettable moments that have left us gob-smacked. From the stunning fashion looks that strut down the runways, to lip-sync assassins taking over the stage, the show is pure magic.