Now that June 20th has come and passed, Summer is officially here in Western New York, and now is the time to throw on the swimsuit and hit the beach...but we live in Buffalo!. Sure Western New York is not known as a beach destination like Myrtle Beach is, or known for sugary white sand like Panama City Beach, but Buffalo does have some amazing beaches that you can have fun at. But you have to do it quickly as the Summer lasts only a couple of months before it gets too cold to enjoy these beaches.