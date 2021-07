Colin Cowherd: “I’ve got my doubts on Tua. Five picks in one practice last week. I know it’s a practice and it was raining, but the last four things we have heard on Tua who I’m a cynic of – the last four times he’s been in the news; benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick, three picks against the Bills, admitted he didn’t know the playbook very well, and now five picks in a practice. I think he’s a good kid but you have to design a play and it has to work perfectly for the play to work with Tua. I don’t see the ‘special’ with his arm, his size, or his athletic ability. Your ‘special’ can’t be accuracy, that’s a foundational piece that a quarterback needs. It’s like saying a running back has ‘speed’, you kind of HAVE TO have a little speed.”