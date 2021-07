Tuesday’s press conference for Tyson Fury – Deontay Wilder 3 was lacking many important things. The first thing it lacked was fan attendance. If there were fans there they were awfully quiet. The way Fury came out would have garnered a tremendous reaction from the fans. The stare down alone would have been electric (granted we would not be able to hear the back and forth). And the reaction we would have gotten from the other main component that was missing would have had fans going crazy.