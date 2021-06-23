CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Richard G. Yarman, Sr., age 83, of Central Square, New York, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, with his family by his side. Richard retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He was a proud Army Veteran and an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming and gardening. Richard enjoyed family gatherings. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.