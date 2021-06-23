Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Central Square, NY

Richard G. Yarman, Sr.

By Contributor
Posted by 
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Richard G. Yarman, Sr., age 83, of Central Square, New York, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, with his family by his side. Richard retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He was a proud Army Veteran and an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming and gardening. Richard enjoyed family gatherings. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

oswegocountytoday.com
Community Policy
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
900
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Central Square, NY
City
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Motors#Army Veteran#Foster Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Brewerton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Destruction At The Demon June 25 Results

BREWERTON, NY – The Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Destruction at the Demon June 25 results are as follows:. (DIRTcar Sportsman Series Central Region 40 Laps) – MATT JANCZUK, Chris Mackey, Mike Fowler, Amy Holland, Nick Guererri, Austin Germinio, Dale Caswell, Tyler Corcoran, Zach Payne, Gavin Eisele, Brent Joy, Max Hill, Tyler Murray, Ryan Dolbear, Josh Livingston, Riley Rogala, Alan Fink, Quinn Wallis, Dan Keyes, Matt Kitts, Matt Caprara, Richard Murtaugh, Zach Sobotka, Colby Herzog, Brandon Carvey, Dalton Rombough, Jack Meeks, Jeff Prentice, Kyle Devendorf, Kelly Smith.