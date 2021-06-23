Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen’s Wife Celebrates Their Anniversary With ‘Cutest Pic’ of Him and Their Daughter Winter

By Matthew Wilson
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUxFi_0ad9FB2Q00

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen is currently living his happily-ever-after. Or at least, he has plenty to be happy about. Olsen and his wife Sarah Wright make for an adorable pair. The couple are doting parents of three children. And the actor stars on one of the most popular shows on the network.

What’s not to be happy about? Both Olsen and his wife recently celebrated their ninth year together as a married couple. They certainly have their hands full (quite literally in this case) as parents. Olsen and Wright welcomed their third child, daughter Winter last September.

And Wright also celebrated Winter finally seeing her first summer.

On Instagram, she wrote: “Dôen’s Summer chapter 1 Is here and it also happens to be mine and @ericcolsen’s 9th wedding anniversary(which I will write more about later) floating down the stairs of our barn holding our 3rd baby in my hands wearing a hand block printed organic cotton ischia dress from @shopdoen – photos taken by my love in a place that we cherish – swipe for the cutest pic of Eric and Winter.”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star as a Father

Sarah Wright loves to celebrate her family and husband on social media, sharing the cutest photos. Last Sunday, Wright couldn’t help but compliment her husband as a father. In honor of Father’s Day, Wright shared photos of Olsen with the children.

While Eric Christian Olsen may play Deeks on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” when he’s at home he’s just simply dad. According to Wright, Olsen often shows off his nurturing and adventurous side as a father. For one, he encourages their creativity while also leading them in physical activities.

“For all the hair sessions you let our daughter do, all the costumes you allow me to make for you, all the adventures you take our kids on, for every workout with them, sunset on the roof, bike around the neighborhood, lego building, exploring adventure, cuddles with the babies, songs in bed, date days and special rides in your space ship they will never forget the magic that you have brought into their lives,” she began. All of these activities Olsen does in his off time from his busy schedule playing Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles,” Wright wrote.

Perhaps, Wright felt a little more sentimental because Olsen recently had to leave for work. She said the house didn’t feel the same without Olsen there. Thankfully, the “NCIS: Los Angeles” star didn’t stay away for too long. Now, he, Wright, and the rest of their family are celebrating the couple’s anniversary. And they’re also living a little bit of a happily-ever-after as well.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

112K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Christian Olsen
Person
Sarah Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Christian#Actor#Creativity#Ncis#Ericcolsen#Shopdoen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘Bonanza’ Star Michael Landon Dies in 1991

Bonanza star Michael Landon, who dominated the TV landscape for more than two decades, died 30 years ago today. The country mourned his passing. They loved Little Joe Cartwright on Bonanza. He was so warm and genuine playing Pa Ingalls in Little House on the Prairie. And we thought him believable as angel Jonathan Smith in Highway to Heaven.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Does ‘Deeks’ Actor Eric Christian Olsen New Series Means He’s Exiting the Show in Season 13?

Will Eric Christian Olsen leave NCIS: Los Angeles for his new project?. Olsen is the executive producer of the Hulu series, Woke. The television show began filming Season 2 recently, so what does this mean for NCIS: Los Angeles? Olsen has been on the show since its inception, which means that he will juggle two series and their commitments. Unfortunately, during Season 1, Olsen did not appear on-screen and just worked behind the scenes.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Shares Pics from Family Beach Day: ‘My 5 Loves’

NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah loves to share family photos. And on Monday, she posted a picture of her two children walking on a beach. It defined the word blissful. She captioned the Instagram photo “my 5 loves.” As she usually does, Ruah also posted the caption in Portuguese — “Os meus 5 amores.” She tagged everyone, from her parents to siblings and husband.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Olsen Shares Unbelievably Cute Photo of He and His Kids on Bike Ride

Eric Christian Olsen of NCIS: Los Angeles fame looks to be the ultimate dad, and is raising himself some fellow Outsiders in the process. Who has tickets to the gun show, two babies strapped to his bicycle-striding self, and stars in a popular NCIS spinoff? Why, Eric Christian Olsen, of course! The man himself is showing off his adorable fathering skills Monday as he shares an adorable shot of both his tiny ones ready for a bike excursion.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

NCIS: Los Angeles' Writers Have One Major Concern About Kensi And Deeks Having Kids

Is the NCIS family expanding soon? With NCIS: Los Angeles characters Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) getting married back in Season 10, it might be right around the time to start talking about having children. Such a new life change might not be possible for the couple, however, as the NCIS: LA showrunner pointed out there's a career-sized problem holding them back.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Believes There’s Only One Way For His Character’s Relationship To End, Here’s Why

NCIS: Los Angeles stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah once pondered the future of Deeks and Kensi’s relationship. In a 2017 interview, the star got candid about how she thinks their relationship will end. Ruah plays Kensi Blye, who is deeply in love with her now-husband Marty Deeks, played by Eric Christian Olsen.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Alum Renée Felice Smith Posts Cutest Pic of Her ‘Scruff-Bucket’ Dog

NCIS: Los Angeles alum Renée Felice Smith took to her Instagram on Monday to show off one of her dogs in a seriously adorable snapshot. The pic features one of Renée Felice Smith’s pups lounging in a doggy bed while soaking up some sunshine indoors. “Goose man google would approve of this little scruff-bucket me thinks. #alfietherescuemutt,” the actress gushes in the post.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Wild Theory Suggests Kensi and Deeks’ Adoption to Be Sabotaged by Major Character

“NCIS: Los Angeles” is coming back for its 13th season. And that means so too are so-crazy-they-just-might-work theories about what’s going to happen. When we left Kensi and Deeks at the end of Season 12, the couple was having difficulty conceiving. And the prospect of adoption was looking more and more likely. Unfortunately, the sociopathic ex-con David Kessler has been given a Presidential pardon and is on the loose once again.