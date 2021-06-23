‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen’s Wife Celebrates Their Anniversary With ‘Cutest Pic’ of Him and Their Daughter Winter

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen is currently living his happily-ever-after. Or at least, he has plenty to be happy about. Olsen and his wife Sarah Wright make for an adorable pair. The couple are doting parents of three children. And the actor stars on one of the most popular shows on the network.

What’s not to be happy about? Both Olsen and his wife recently celebrated their ninth year together as a married couple. They certainly have their hands full (quite literally in this case) as parents. Olsen and Wright welcomed their third child, daughter Winter last September.

And Wright also celebrated Winter finally seeing her first summer.

On Instagram, she wrote: “Dôen’s Summer chapter 1 Is here and it also happens to be mine and @ericcolsen’s 9th wedding anniversary(which I will write more about later) floating down the stairs of our barn holding our 3rd baby in my hands wearing a hand block printed organic cotton ischia dress from @shopdoen – photos taken by my love in a place that we cherish – swipe for the cutest pic of Eric and Winter.”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star as a Father

Sarah Wright loves to celebrate her family and husband on social media, sharing the cutest photos. Last Sunday, Wright couldn’t help but compliment her husband as a father. In honor of Father’s Day, Wright shared photos of Olsen with the children.

While Eric Christian Olsen may play Deeks on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” when he’s at home he’s just simply dad. According to Wright, Olsen often shows off his nurturing and adventurous side as a father. For one, he encourages their creativity while also leading them in physical activities.

“For all the hair sessions you let our daughter do, all the costumes you allow me to make for you, all the adventures you take our kids on, for every workout with them, sunset on the roof, bike around the neighborhood, lego building, exploring adventure, cuddles with the babies, songs in bed, date days and special rides in your space ship they will never forget the magic that you have brought into their lives,” she began. All of these activities Olsen does in his off time from his busy schedule playing Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles,” Wright wrote.

Perhaps, Wright felt a little more sentimental because Olsen recently had to leave for work. She said the house didn’t feel the same without Olsen there. Thankfully, the “NCIS: Los Angeles” star didn’t stay away for too long. Now, he, Wright, and the rest of their family are celebrating the couple’s anniversary. And they’re also living a little bit of a happily-ever-after as well.