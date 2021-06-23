Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: How Star Chris O’Donnell’s Kids Reacted to Seeing Him on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

By Anna Dunn
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAHpm_0ad9F4wa00

NCIS: Los Angeles star Chris O’Donnell shared an interesting story about how his daughter and her friends reacted to seeing him on Grey’s Anatomy. O’Donnell is perhaps best known for his role as Callan on NCIS: Los Angeles, but he’s made acting appearances in many other productions.

This includes an appearance on Grey’s Anatomy, where he played Finn Dandridge in seasons 2 and 3 of the show. Dandridge is a veterinarian, as well as a love interest for main character Meredith Grey. Like any of the main love interests on Grey’s Anatomy, O’Donnel was partially chosen for his good looks.

This put him in the spotlight with a new, younger audience than he had experienced before. It still does. In the era of streaming, many young people take to binging old episodes of Grey’s Anatomy that they were too young to watch when the show first came out. This includes O’Donnell’s daughter and her friends.

“My daughter’s friends are watching it for the first time and so all the sudden they’re excited that I was on Grey’s Anatomy,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s like, oh my gosh it’s so … I hadn’t thought of it, but for them, they’re just living it for the first time, so I suppose crazier stuff has happened, so we’ll see.”

Chris O’Donnell played the charming vet on the show before he even landed the role as Callan. Finn made his first appearance in 2006. Still, the star says he’d be willing to go back for the final season of the hit drama.

Chris O’Donnell Has Been on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Since 2009

It’s been over a decade since O’Donnell has taken on the role of Agent G. Callen on NCIS: Los Angeles. While Callen has always been a lead, producers and writers are really planning on focusing on his character next season.

Showrunner Scott Gemmil told TV Line that fans can expect a lot of Callen-related loose ends to be addressed in the upcoming season. One big, yet subtle moment in the finale found Callen rifling through old files. He’s going to continue to learn more about his family and childhood.

“With Hetty being gone, we started to think about Callen’s relationship with her as a child,” Gemmill explained. “And then because of Kilbride being somebody who has known Hetty for so long, it seemed like a great opportunity for us to explore something from Callen’s past that he didn’t know about.”

NCIS: Los Angeles will return in the fall. NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i will also premiere this fall on CBS. The show will see the return of fan-favorite character Hetty and much more of Admiral Killbride, setting it up to be a great season. Hopefully, fans will learn more details about Callan’s past along the way.

Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

112K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris O'donnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Ncis#Grey S Anatomy#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Does ‘Deeks’ Actor Eric Christian Olsen New Series Means He’s Exiting the Show in Season 13?

Will Eric Christian Olsen leave NCIS: Los Angeles for his new project?. Olsen is the executive producer of the Hulu series, Woke. The television show began filming Season 2 recently, so what does this mean for NCIS: Los Angeles? Olsen has been on the show since its inception, which means that he will juggle two series and their commitments. Unfortunately, during Season 1, Olsen did not appear on-screen and just worked behind the scenes.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Snaps Stunning Pics of Wife and Babies Posing in Front of Gorgeous Lake

Eric Christian Olsen of NCIS: Los Angeles fame and his family are true Outsiders, and these latest lake-bound shots serve as brilliant proof. “Walking in the ☁️☁️ with @thisisthegreat_ photos by @ericcolsen,” Sarah Wright Olsen posts to her official Instagram. Within, we see her and the couple’s two adorable children living their best life.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen’s Wife Celebrates Their Anniversary With ‘Cutest Pic’ of Him and Their Daughter Winter

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen is currently living his happily-ever-after. Or at least, he has plenty to be happy about. Olsen and his wife Sarah Wright make for an adorable pair. The couple are doting parents of three children. And the actor stars on one of the most popular shows on the network.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Could there be any new characters?

Season 13 is going to be premiering on CBS this fall, and we already know the identity of one new series regular in Gerald McRaney. Is that it, though? Are there some other new faces that are going to surface here? That is something worth thinking about! Given that we lost both Renee Felice Smith and Barrett Foa on this past season, it would make some sense for another new character to be added into the mix.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Olsen Shares Unbelievably Cute Photo of He and His Kids on Bike Ride

Eric Christian Olsen of NCIS: Los Angeles fame looks to be the ultimate dad, and is raising himself some fellow Outsiders in the process. Who has tickets to the gun show, two babies strapped to his bicycle-striding self, and stars in a popular NCIS spinoff? Why, Eric Christian Olsen, of course! The man himself is showing off his adorable fathering skills Monday as he shares an adorable shot of both his tiny ones ready for a bike excursion.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Believes There’s Only One Way For His Character’s Relationship To End, Here’s Why

NCIS: Los Angeles stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah once pondered the future of Deeks and Kensi’s relationship. In a 2017 interview, the star got candid about how she thinks their relationship will end. Ruah plays Kensi Blye, who is deeply in love with her now-husband Marty Deeks, played by Eric Christian Olsen.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

NCIS: Los Angeles' Writers Have One Major Concern About Kensi And Deeks Having Kids

Is the NCIS family expanding soon? With NCIS: Los Angeles characters Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) getting married back in Season 10, it might be right around the time to start talking about having children. Such a new life change might not be possible for the couple, however, as the NCIS: LA showrunner pointed out there's a career-sized problem holding them back.