‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: How Star Chris O’Donnell’s Kids Reacted to Seeing Him on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

NCIS: Los Angeles star Chris O’Donnell shared an interesting story about how his daughter and her friends reacted to seeing him on Grey’s Anatomy. O’Donnell is perhaps best known for his role as Callan on NCIS: Los Angeles, but he’s made acting appearances in many other productions.

This includes an appearance on Grey’s Anatomy, where he played Finn Dandridge in seasons 2 and 3 of the show. Dandridge is a veterinarian, as well as a love interest for main character Meredith Grey. Like any of the main love interests on Grey’s Anatomy, O’Donnel was partially chosen for his good looks.

This put him in the spotlight with a new, younger audience than he had experienced before. It still does. In the era of streaming, many young people take to binging old episodes of Grey’s Anatomy that they were too young to watch when the show first came out. This includes O’Donnell’s daughter and her friends.

“My daughter’s friends are watching it for the first time and so all the sudden they’re excited that I was on Grey’s Anatomy,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s like, oh my gosh it’s so … I hadn’t thought of it, but for them, they’re just living it for the first time, so I suppose crazier stuff has happened, so we’ll see.”

Chris O’Donnell played the charming vet on the show before he even landed the role as Callan. Finn made his first appearance in 2006. Still, the star says he’d be willing to go back for the final season of the hit drama.

Chris O’Donnell Has Been on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Since 2009

It’s been over a decade since O’Donnell has taken on the role of Agent G. Callen on NCIS: Los Angeles. While Callen has always been a lead, producers and writers are really planning on focusing on his character next season.

Showrunner Scott Gemmil told TV Line that fans can expect a lot of Callen-related loose ends to be addressed in the upcoming season. One big, yet subtle moment in the finale found Callen rifling through old files. He’s going to continue to learn more about his family and childhood.

“With Hetty being gone, we started to think about Callen’s relationship with her as a child,” Gemmill explained. “And then because of Kilbride being somebody who has known Hetty for so long, it seemed like a great opportunity for us to explore something from Callen’s past that he didn’t know about.”

NCIS: Los Angeles will return in the fall. NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i will also premiere this fall on CBS. The show will see the return of fan-favorite character Hetty and much more of Admiral Killbride, setting it up to be a great season. Hopefully, fans will learn more details about Callan’s past along the way.