The Variety of Health Conditions That Medical Marijuana can Treat. Schedule I drugs like heroin, Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), and ecstasy are strictly regulated by the Federal Government but Marijuana has be made an exception in some states. Marijuana is also classified as a Schedule I drug but it has been given the approval for medical and recreational at some state levels. Those state laws allow medical marijuana to be used to treat ailments like Alzheimer’s, cancer, epilepsy, Crohn’s disease, seizures, hepatitis C and a host of others. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has only cannabis use to treat two rare and severe forms of epilepsy: Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.