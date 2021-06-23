Cancel
Advocacy

How She Became a Kidney Donor: During Pride Month, a Call for Living Donors

By Susan McDonald
healthnewshub.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalking out of a diner in 2019, Lindsay Vigue saw a sign that changed her life – and two other lives as well. The sign featured the story of a man needing a life-saving kidney transplant and looking for a donor. “I told my wife, ‘I think that’s something I...

healthnewshub.org
#Kidneys#Kidney Transplant#Organ Donations#Kidney Function
Advocacy
Society
CharitiesNew Scientist

Vouchers for kidney donors help family members get a transplant

A voucher scheme that rewards kidney donors in the US for their altruism by letting someone they know get a kidney in future seems to be working. Since it began in 2014, 250 people have donated a kidney under the scheme and six people in need of a kidney have used their voucher for a transplant.
AdvocacyKUTV

San Antonio mother of 6 in desperate need of a kidney donor

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — A San Antonio mother of six is fighting for her life in the hospital from a rare autoimmune disease that has her in desperate need of a kidney donor. Michele Mendez said that after having six children, she felt pretty invincible until 2016 when her kidneys failed, and it’s been a fight for survival ever since.
Columbia, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

'One donation can save three lives': Midlands boy saved by blood donors

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nationwide, shelves at blood distribution labs are running out. The American Red Cross of South Carolina is calling the shortage severe. "I haven't seen the shelves like that ever," said Ben Williamson, Regional Communications Director with the Red Cross, who visited distribution labs this week. "They're really empty. Our donor center was empty."
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Kidney transplant outcome of expanded criteria donors after circulatory death.

The increase in the number of patients on the kidney transplant waiting list has led to an attempt to increase the number of potential donors by incorporating candidates that previously would not have been considered optimal, including donors after cardiac death (DCD) and those with “expanded” criteria (ECD). Recipients of controlled DCD (cDCD) grafts suffer more delayed graft function (DGF), but have a long-term evolution comparable to those of brain-dead donors, which has allowed an increase in the number of cDCD transplants in different countries in recent years. In parallel, the use of cDCD with expanded criteria (cDCD/ECD) has increased in recent years in different countries, allowing the waiting list for kidney transplantation to be shortened. The use of these grafts, although associated with a higher frequency of DGF, offers similar or only slightly lower long-term graft survival than those of brain death donors with expanded criteria. Different studies have observed that cDCD/ECD graft recipients have worse kidney function than cDCD/standard and brain death/ECD. Mortality associated with cDCD/ECD graft transplantation mostly relates to the recipient age. Patients who receive a cDCD/≥60 graft have better survival than those who continue on the waiting list, although this fact has not been demonstrated in recipients of cDCD/>65 years. The use of this type of organ should be accompanied by the optimization of surgical times and the shortest possible cold ischemia.
AdvocacyNBC Chicago

Collection Centers Call Attention to Urgent Need for Blood Donors

As summer revs into high gear, blood collection centers in Illinois are sounding the alarm that they need more donors to make up for supply shortfalls. “I think people feel that someone else is going to do it,” said Amy Smith, Area Vice President for Versiti Blood Center of Illinois.
Camarillo, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Raising awareness, seeking a donor

When Jill Waters was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes 30 years ago, she didn’t let it faze her. Ten years later she was diagnosed with sarcoidosis, an autoimmune disorder that caused inflammation in her kidneys. Again, she refused to allow that news keep her down. For decades, the 62-year-old certified...
Lewes, DEwrde.com

19 Month-Old Boy From Lewes Looking for Bone Marrow Donor to Save His Life

LEWES, Del.- People have the chance this weekend to try and save a life. This Sunday the Gift of Life Marrow Registry is looking to help a 19 month-old boy from Lewes who is looking for his perfect match. Mylz Anderson-Finney was diagnosed in February with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, the most common type of cancer in children, but finding his match could be harder than expected.
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

Family rallies around Georgia grandmother in need of kidney donor

WALESKA, Ga. - When Cherokee Rabjohn woke up on her 10th birthday, she was in a hospital bed with very little understanding of how she got there. "You know those big headphones we used to have in elementary school? So, I put them on and I, like, moved my jaw and my jaw cracked," Rabjohn said, remembering. "And the entire side of my face was drooping, so it looked like I'd had a stroke."
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Carter BloodCare Donor Center in Rockwall offers community opportunity to #GiveLife during nationwide blood supply shortage

ROCKWALL, TX (June 18, 2021) As vaccines continue to roll out to help stem the number of positive COVID cases, there’s one vital resource that remains scarce across the country. Carter BloodCare reports the need for blood has reached critical levels – especially for type O and B – around the nation and right here in the Rockwall community.
Fairfield County, CTgreenwichfreepress.com

Meskers: Choosing Signs of Love during Pride Month

Submitted by State Rep Steve Meskers (D-150) There has been a proliferation of lawn signs around town from “Patriots.”. I am a third generation American with a Catholic school education through 8th grade, a public school education in high school, and a Jesuit education at Fordham University. I know my...
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

Calling all donors: Blood drives planned to address shortages

MANKATO — Demand for blood transfusions is up in 2021, prompting the American Red Cross to put out a call for donors to help boost supplies. The nonprofit recently cited an increase in trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries among the causes of a “severe blood shortage” nationwide. It’s offering $5 Amazon gift cards as an incentive for people who donate through June 30.