Hannibal, NY

Earl G. Prior, Sr.

Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HANNIBAL, NY – Earl G. Prior, Sr., 77, of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Upstate Hospital after bravely fighting an illness. He was born in 1943, in Fulton, New York, a son to the late Glenn and Mildred Sampson Prior. Earl retired from Crucible Steel after more than 30 years of service. He was a loving father and devoted grandfather. Earl was a past member of Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He enjoyed watching his children and his grandchildren grow.

Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
