Beyoncé's Ivy Park Teases a New Collab With Adidas

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé's Ivy Park teased its latest collaboration with Adidas on Wednesday (June 23), promising that more information is "coming soon." The cryptic ad -- which features a set of weights on a rack under fluorescent lights with the tagline "How Do You Flex?" -- didn't reveal any items in the line or a drop date.

